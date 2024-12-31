Life Andy bush cartoons irritants

Cartoonist Andy Bush’s thread of ‘irritating public behaviour’ was one of our favourite things of the year

John Plunkett. Updated December 31st, 2024

You might remember a little while ago we featured a thread of pictures drawn by Absolute Radio presenter, podcaster and artist Andy Bush after he put out a call on Twitter to nominate the ‘worst types of public behaviour’.

He then went and illustrated some of the awful things people contacted him with, and it’s fair to say it’s run and run. And run! And it became one of our favourite things of the year.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

