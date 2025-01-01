“How are you arriving into 2025?” – 25 hilarious and relatable (and NSFW) New Year attitudes
As the fog/food coma/hangover from New Year’s Eve starts to lift, you might be thinking a bit more clearly about what energy or attitude you’re going to bring to 2025.
It’s something that people were talking about earlier this week, and, after a long and exhausting 2024, lots of folk had specific ideas about how they were going to be arriving into this new year.
The suggestions came in response to this post on X/Twitter from @buffys:
how are you arriving into 2025 like
— ໊ (@buffys) December 27, 2024
Here are some of the best responses:
1.
Like this. pic.twitter.com/Ee8KdQHcIM
— Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) December 27, 2024
2.
https://t.co/CrxlLyAOVw pic.twitter.com/sOEUmRbjph
— kid gruesome ✨ (@xkidgruesomex) December 27, 2024
3.
— The TV Grump (@TheTVGrump) December 28, 2024
4.
Saw this and it sums it up nicely. pic.twitter.com/wYyASaqKNk
— Gursten (@gursten) December 30, 2024
5.
like this actually pic.twitter.com/PHeq5iQb0D https://t.co/u4hSGg98Zp
— P misses wanda (@filmzwanda) December 31, 2024
6.
https://t.co/mxQwjeqTOl pic.twitter.com/eU03NJQ6uj
— Kimberly Lindbergs (@cinebeats) December 31, 2024
7.
— niche finder (@thineimprimatur) December 29, 2024
8.
— Toshia Shaw, LCSW (@Toshia_Shaw) December 30, 2024
9.
Like this pic.twitter.com/RM9VGSJjF8
— GrowthMinded (@GrowthXMinded) December 28, 2024
10.
https://t.co/wWqlUHgdBD pic.twitter.com/NvZE01sTg4
— Regina✌ (@ReJayJay_) January 1, 2025
11.
https://t.co/MaqCjwBKUh pic.twitter.com/o4vO1oC1ae
— Slim. (@kevsaidthat) December 29, 2024
12.
— dyn young (@jadentyoung) December 29, 2024