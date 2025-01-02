This baffled husband’s attempt to identify a mysterious item of laundry has gone wildly viral

Social Media TikTok viral

A bewildered husband has gone viral on TikTok after his attempt to do the laundry led to some serious questions about one of his wife’s items of clothing.

The clip, shared by ambiguousmatt (Mr. Martinez), has had a whopping 70.3 million views in just five days, and when you see it – you’ll understand why.

It wasn’t just Mr. Martinez; plenty of other TikTok users were just as baffled.

1.

I’m a girl and I was confused.

MonicaWPG

2.

Can she please model it??? I am so confused.

ErinRoach

3.

A shrug vest according to the comments but I still don’t understand.

Waterhag71

4.

Can someone tag me when the mystery is solved?

Ashley

5.

But no joke! What is this?

Sonic

6.

As a woman – I hv no idea what to do with that thing! I’ll stick to the 3 holed shirts

Linz

7.

In the club, we all confused.

natalie

A few people had no such problem. This is what they had to say.

8.

It’s a shrug vest. the front part folds over behind your head.

Chelle

9.

It’s a shrug vest. Put your arms in the holes, then put the rest behind your head around your neck, like a scarf.

Misty Willis

10.

It’s like a vest, the arms go through that and the tag goes at her shoulders. The extra fabric gets draped over the back so there’s kind of a bell shape and extra fabric in the back.

Manda

Then there was this …

I think it’s a skirt the two holes are where the legs pass through. I think they use safety pins to make it tight depending on their waist size.

Michael C. Martins

Thankfully, Mrs Martinez came to the rescue.

Source Mr. Martinez Image Screengrab, Screengrab