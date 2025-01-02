This wild analogy comparing Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold to an unfaithful lover hits the back of the net

Sport football Sport

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold is reportedly being wooed by Real Madrid during the January transfer season, potentially earning the 26-year-old up to £100m.

While the deal is still very much only chatter at the moment, some fans are not happy about Trent’s head being turned by another club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has two choices. Be remembered like Stevie G or Be remembered like Michael Owen — The Crab Man (@The_Crab_Man_) December 31, 2024

However, Twitter/X user @InvertTheWing produced the most poetic reaction to Trent’s potential move to Real, and it’s really quite something.

Imagine a very ugly person, a hideous person. They have a teenage lover, quite an attractive one, model-esque, they grow up together, and they grow together. Suddenly this person goes from being ugly, to quite attractive, all due to the love and growth from his partner. They… — B. (@InvertTheWing) December 31, 2024

The post reads in full:

“Imagine a very ugly person, a hideous person. They have a teenage lover, quite an attractive one, model-esque, they grow up together, and they grow together. Suddenly this person goes from being ugly, to quite attractive, all due to the love and growth from his partner. They are made for each other. They grow together, they make each other better, went through everything together. they have been there since Day 1. No arguments, nothing. They get married, and continue a perfect relationship. But one day, someone else comes around. Someone not quite as attractive, not quite as perfect, but more famous. Let’s say, for analogy’s sake, the Hawk Tuah girl is sniffing around this relationship. Far from ugly, but not model-like, and has a lot of what they call “clout”. At first, it was nothing. But then it devolves into flirting, and eventually, it becomes an affair. One day, his wife announces she is pregnant. Tears of joy, happiness, Instagram Posts, Baby Showers. But admits all of that, this person is balancing 2 lives at once. This person isn’t as in love with her as his original partner, but he admires the success and PR he could get from her. He thinks it could catapult him as individual. Eventually, he makes the decision to call a divorce during the peak to their relationship. Whilst expecting kids. And leaving her stranded. All to get with this “Hawk Tuah Girl”. His original lover is still a model, she will still be well off. But she is also the reason he is successful in the first place, he is the reason he went from rags to riches. He made the decision to lose out on beauty, true love, all for some more attention. That is the Trent Alexander Arnold situation, as an analogy. It is disgusting.”

There’s obviously a lot to unpack in there – not least comparing Real Madrid to the Hawk Tuah Girl, and people on Twitter/X are the ones to do that unpacking, naturally.

1.

You can’t possibly predict where this is going or who it is about. https://t.co/ymajAAUXuC — Edison Carter (@EdisonCarterN23) January 1, 2025

2.

This dude just referred to Madrid as the hawk what?? You’re so funny — Ya’qub (@UncleYakub) December 31, 2024

3.

Madrid being the Hawk Tuah girl in this analogy is crazy pic.twitter.com/MjacuyP3oz — Deng™ (@UTDDengv2) December 31, 2024

4.

TAA/Hawk Tuah fanfic on the everything app, simply sensational https://t.co/NkHQ6E2ent — Titus Androgueycus (@alantherogue) January 1, 2025

5.

This guy is becoming one of the great posters of this generation. Building a TAA/Liverpool/Real Madrid analogy around cheating on your partner with Hawk Tuah, art. https://t.co/7B1VzYyrzB — Joey ️alermo (@JoeyPalermo1) December 31, 2024

6.

Bloody hell lad. I’ve seen fanfic on Football Twitter but this is the Ballon d’Or of fanfic. — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 31, 2024

7.

Idk whether to be turned on or not? — Zanji (@zanji190) December 31, 2024

8.

How are Madrid “not quite as attractive”? — Central (@WestHam_Central) December 31, 2024

9.

This isn’t strange at all — Next Generation Arsenal (@scoutingindoors) December 31, 2024

10.

One of the most insane football twitter posts ever and that’s a high bar to clear https://t.co/HJXtrnl3Gz — Jamie ⚔️ (@trequartbeasta) January 1, 2025

11.

I’m telling you, people need to check in with these Arsenal fans. Mental health issues isn’t a joke. https://t.co/A84emgACXw — Viku (@V1KT0R1OUS) January 1, 2025

12.

contender for weirdest analogy of all time https://t.co/WH5Kak6X3L — olly (pt 2) (@ollkd2) December 31, 2024

13.

I don’t know what’s more crazy, his analogy or the fact that I sat and read all of it. https://t.co/MlgP03u0t9 pic.twitter.com/Q1r2NW4hGo — Sossi (@kompliketa) January 1, 2025

14.

This is disturbing but somebody get this man a Pulitzer https://t.co/h9kL6JbUMs pic.twitter.com/BX27FBlgAz — KNGDM Sports (@KNGDM_Prince) December 31, 2024

15.

Contender for tweet of the year all ready https://t.co/Gq49VdAvce — George Edwards (@georgexedwards) January 1, 2025

