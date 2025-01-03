Suella Braverman claims she saw a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey, and geographers died a little inside

Politics Suella Braverman

Fans of geography and accuracy, look away now – and plug your ears – because you will be utterly appalled by this comment from former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman.

Here she is @SuellaBraverman talking about: The wall "on the land border between Italy and Turkey." She's "seen it" apparently… meanwhile absolute scenes on @lbc pic.twitter.com/djwzm47awO — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 2, 2025

“Italy have reinforced their borders. They built a wall. I went to see that wall. They built a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey.”

The incomprehensible stand-in for James O’Brien certainly encouraged conversation, but probably not the one she would have liked.

These comments say it all.

Suella Braverman has just told @lbc listeners that not only has Italy built a wall on "its border with Turkey" but that she has been there "and seen it." What a loss to politics. pic.twitter.com/Zn8hrZhTfs — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 2, 2025

She "saw" a wall on the LAND BORDER, between Italy & Turkey ‍♂️‍♂️ ….. people like her ran our Country for 14 years & this is yet another example of why they fucked it up. @SuellaBraverman , when did you "see" this wall on the "land border"? pic.twitter.com/aFXAYHGNyw — KevO (@Kev_OC66) January 2, 2025

How easy of you all to leap on poor Suella Braverman for a simple slip of the tongue.

She didn’t mean to say the wall Italy built on its border with Turkey.

She was talking about the wall Italy had built on its border with Syria.

Show Suella some respectpic.twitter.com/ToLZImF7cH — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 2, 2025

Suella Braverman said that Italy built a wall on the border between Italy and Turkey, and she saw it. For the gullibles at the back. It's impossible because Italy doesn't share a border with Turkey. I can't believe this woman used to be the Home Secretary. pic.twitter.com/qsSE84D10U — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 2, 2025

Just when you think Suella Braverman couldn’t say anything more moronic than: “Being homeless is a lifestyle choice”, she gifts us with this fresh slice of idiocy: pic.twitter.com/nX9FeWNtFE — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 2, 2025

Suella Braverman has "seen the wall" on the "land border between Italy and Turkey " Jeez….what's she on? Next geography lesson from the Flat Earth Society? pic.twitter.com/LEiaBexz2e — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 2, 2025

"Do you have 'Fictional Walls' by Suella Braverman?" pic.twitter.com/FfF72YFGSI — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 2, 2025

Suella Braverman just said she's seen the wall that Italy built on their land border with Turkey – a country 1,500 km from Italy. pic.twitter.com/QahBiEiOJm — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) January 2, 2025

I’m sorry, you said the land border between where and where now? What? https://t.co/LyO6ilKFiF pic.twitter.com/4PRvUHrwWH — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) January 2, 2025

THICK AS RANCID MINCE. https://t.co/ZJm9q9arzO — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) January 2, 2025

Make Geography Great Again https://t.co/Sg5NV7SiCe — christian cummins (@chrisccummins) January 2, 2025

The wall is located on the sunlit uplands, with flourishing groves of concrete trees. https://t.co/mtTpR5B8Nr — JohnHaigh (@britishjohn112) January 2, 2025

Is it any wonder @SuellaBraverman is tipped to join @reformparty_uk. What an absolute plonker. https://t.co/LdyM02R6DP — Charlie Engel (@CharlieEngel) January 2, 2025

Italy under Meloni has shifted so far to the right it now borders Turkey https://t.co/PmlciFQc5z — Manus Carlisle (@manus_carlisle) January 2, 2025

“Is the wall in the room with us now, Suella?” https://t.co/fOld9lOCJx — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) January 2, 2025

Not even a time machine could have taken her to a land border between the two countries.

Not even the Ottoman empire, at its height, had a land-border with present-day Italy. https://t.co/98oJFP05oA pic.twitter.com/nu8MC0HkP0 — Suffolk Broad (@anna_damski) January 2, 2025

