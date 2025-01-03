Politics Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman claims she saw a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey, and geographers died a little inside

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 3rd, 2025

Fans of geography and accuracy, look away now – and plug your ears – because you will be utterly appalled by this comment from former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman.

“Italy have reinforced their borders. They built a wall. I went to see that wall. They built a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey.”

The incomprehensible stand-in for James O’Brien certainly encouraged conversation, but probably not the one she would have liked.

These comments say it all.

Not even a time machine could have taken her to a land border between the two countries.

Source Otto English