Suella Braverman tried to take on a heckler and was magnificently owned into the next Parliament

To the political cartoon of the year awards on Tuesday night where the guest of honour was … former Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

And it’s fair to say the once and future Tory leadership wannabe wasn’t given an entirely warm reception by everyone involved.

In particular, this wonderful heckle after Braverman was talking about a cartoon in which she was featured.

Braverman responded by asking the heckler up on stage and it went downhill from there, in this clip posted on Twitter by Evening Standard diary editor, @EthanCroft98.

It’s one approach to heckling, I suppose pic.twitter.com/ilT4PShpKt — Ethan Croft (@EthanCroft98) December 5, 2023

All kinds of awesome. And just in case, like us, you were wondering …

Heckler is Rebecca Hendin, a cartoonist who freelances for the Guardian. She told me she doesn’t regret confronting Braverman and admires her willingness “to pick fights with other short women” — Ethan Croft (@EthanCroft98) December 5, 2023

And here she is!

Managed to get involved in some utter nonsense, as per usual https://t.co/dAiA1j6PSW — Rebecca Hendin (@HendinArts) December 6, 2023

More power to Rebecca’s elbow!

So she had no intention of letting her speak…coward. — The Blob: HR Dept (@gaslituplandsuk) December 5, 2023

When she comes up. Sualla hides. All bark no bite. — Yaz MorningStar (@iamakpunk) December 5, 2023

2 days later..New laws passed in Parliament banning heckling in public — Carl M (@Sapper1801) December 5, 2023

Invites her up, then cowers away looking for help when the person accepts — MT (@MTurnbull78) December 5, 2023

You look silly when someone calls your bluff….. — jack (@j12832) December 5, 2023

Fuck off Suella Braverman & a bigger fuck off to the organizers of the #PoliticalCartoonAwards They continue drag out scum like Reese-Mogg, George Osborne & Braverman to host/present awards. It devalues the cartoons & statements they make about scum MPs who show up for a laugh https://t.co/1ZE6SkZNZy — David Ziggy Greene (Illustrator?) (@SaHreports) December 5, 2023

suella was so totally owned there. when someone has to step in for you, you've lost. suella just keeps losing and losing and then her seat… — Sssssh (@ScoShthequiet1) December 6, 2023

Source @EthanCroft98 H/T @PolitlcsUK