James May challenged the internet to outdo his ‘boring’ mattress purchase – these 18 people have sprung into action

James May has a completely undeserved reputation for being – well – boring.

The TV presenter who entered the public eye as one of the presenters of Top Gear, alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond has a quieter personality than his co-presenters, but there’s a dry humour there that hits the spot.

He recently leant right into the whole ‘boring’ thing with this post –

I bought a new mattress yesterday. Can anyone name a more boring thing to buy? Expensive ‘n’ all. — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025

Although quite a few people challenged his suggestion that buying a mattress is boring, others stepped up. James’ replies made the comments even better.

1.

Yesterday I bought a pack of silica gel pouches off Amazon. Does that qualify? — Dead Cheddar (@Dead_Cheddar) January 5, 2025

I’ve been looking for some of those. — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025

2.

I was very excited about a salt and pepper grinder this year. One that you can choose the grind size for each because i like the salt big, but pepper small… I think I'm officially old — Dalton Walsh (@Dalton_Walsh) January 5, 2025

They sound great. — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025

3.

A long drill bit — MaffMaff (@realmaffmaff) January 5, 2025

That’s very exciting. — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025

4.

Printer inks — Jess Keir (@godthinksimcain) January 5, 2025

Ooh, good one. — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025

5.

6.

I bought a Tempur medical pillow for my wife. How is that for a boring purchase, Captain May? — Nayeem Ahmed (@NayeemA07545117) January 5, 2025

9/10. — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025

7.

A new loo brush — Anita Bowman (@AnitaB56583) January 5, 2025

God help us. — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025

8.

9.

How about poo bags? — Witter_by_name (@by_witter) January 5, 2025