Twitter james may

James May challenged the internet to outdo his ‘boring’ mattress purchase – these 18 people have sprung into action

Poke Staff. Updated January 6th, 2025

James May has a completely undeserved reputation for being – well – boring.

The TV presenter who entered the public eye as one of the presenters of Top Gear, alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond has a quieter personality than his co-presenters, but there’s a dry humour there that hits the spot.

He recently leant right into the whole ‘boring’ thing with this post –

Although quite a few people challenged his suggestion that buying a mattress is boring, others stepped up. James’ replies made the comments even better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2