James May challenged the internet to outdo his ‘boring’ mattress purchase – these 18 people have sprung into action
James May has a completely undeserved reputation for being – well – boring.
The TV presenter who entered the public eye as one of the presenters of Top Gear, alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond has a quieter personality than his co-presenters, but there’s a dry humour there that hits the spot.
He recently leant right into the whole ‘boring’ thing with this post –
I bought a new mattress yesterday. Can anyone name a more boring thing to buy? Expensive ‘n’ all.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025
Although quite a few people challenged his suggestion that buying a mattress is boring, others stepped up. James’ replies made the comments even better.
1.
Yesterday I bought a pack of silica gel pouches off Amazon. Does that qualify?
— Dead Cheddar (@Dead_Cheddar) January 5, 2025
I’ve been looking for some of those.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025
2.
I was very excited about a salt and pepper grinder this year. One that you can choose the grind size for each because i like the salt big, but pepper small…
I think I'm officially old
— Dalton Walsh (@Dalton_Walsh) January 5, 2025
They sound great.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025
3.
A long drill bit
— MaffMaff (@realmaffmaff) January 5, 2025
That’s very exciting.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025
4.
Printer inks
— Jess Keir (@godthinksimcain) January 5, 2025
Ooh, good one.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025
5.
insurance https://t.co/SUY87kRdUR
— Dave Chappal (@DaveChappal) January 5, 2025
6.
I bought a Tempur medical pillow for my wife. How is that for a boring purchase, Captain May?
— Nayeem Ahmed (@NayeemA07545117) January 5, 2025
9/10.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025
7.
A new loo brush
— Anita Bowman (@AnitaB56583) January 5, 2025
God help us.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025
8.
Spatula…
— Phoebe (Rich's dog) (@sanjurowitter) January 5, 2025
9.
How about poo bags?
— Witter_by_name (@by_witter) January 5, 2025
We have a lav in our house. You should try one.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) January 5, 2025