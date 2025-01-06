Kathy Bates had the funniest reaction to not winning a Golden Globe and every losing Oscar nominee should do this

Celebrity Golden Globes hollywood

We’ve loved pretty much everything we’ve seen Kathy Bates in since we first saw her in Misery back in the day,

She’s won no end of gongs but Sunday night’s Golden Globes weren’t her night, after she missed out despite being nominated for a best actress prize for her role in legal drama Matlock.

And we mention it because she had the very best reaction to not winning when the names were read out and every losing nominee should do this at the Oscars!

Kathy Bates immediately ripping up her acceptance speech after she lost the Golden Globe LOL I love her pic.twitter.com/gjtHvwW8Nk — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

And it reminded us of what the brilliant Jennifer Lawrence did last year – not when the winner was announced, but when they were reading out the nominees.

More Hollywood A-listers like this, please!

And here are our favourite things people said about the fabulous Kathy Bates.

She’s got the perfect blend of humor and class, absolute legend — Elli Cassidy (@elliecassidy02) January 6, 2025

Cue the ppl who don’t get a joke/a bit and think she was really that upset — Mark (@106th) January 6, 2025

Imao imagine being so iconic that even losing becomes a moment to remember — Evelyn (@evelyn_littlee) January 6, 2025

