Jake Humphrey shared his KPI catch-up with his wife on LinkedIn and it got all the mockery you’d expect – 17 funniest responses

Celebrity Jake humphrey relationships

You’ll probably know Jake Humphrey from this various TV presenting gigs over the years and very possibly – well, possibly anyway – you’ve heard him on his High Performance Podcast sharing tips on how to live the very best life. Of a sort.

And we mention him because the big man has been at it again, sharing on LinkedIn a few details of the New Year catch up with his wife when they basically reset their relationship KPIs for the 12 months ahead.

And we are of course most grateful to @mcandidate who spotted it and shared it on Twitter.

astounding work, he Linkedin’ed his wife pic.twitter.com/nEestMT7cB — Aidan James (@mcandidate) January 8, 2025

And here it is in full.

Hey, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it? Well, maybe.

1.

His poor wife. She’s thinking that they’re going to have a lovely night out and here’s Jake Humphrey pointing which 2024 KPIs she’s failed to meet https://t.co/wrJgVaNbx6 — Callum Boyle (@Callum_Boyle_) January 8, 2025

2.

Notice he didn’t quite dare ask her where she saw herself in 5 years — John Lindsay (@Gastrofund) January 8, 2025

3.

The 7 words every woman wants to hear: “It’s time for your 2024 performance review” https://t.co/KCjrre5O5p — Matthew Ruddle (@RuddleMatthew) January 9, 2025

4.

I trust there will be an end of year appraisal. — Ian Berriman (@ianberriman) January 8, 2025

5.

I’m sorry, Jake, that sounds like management speak to me & I know you hate that. https://t.co/kK5tO0liRU — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) January 8, 2025

6.

Her answers:

1. Still being married to you.

2. Everywhere.

3. Separation followed by divorce.

4. Give me the house.

5. Any man that’s not you.

6. Living together. — ThePrestwichMarauder (@MaraudersJFC) January 8, 2025

7.

lmaooooooooooo this is not a date, its an appraisal! https://t.co/iOpk7NkNuC — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 9, 2025

8.