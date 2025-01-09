Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss’ cease and desist letter to make Keir Starmer stop saying she crashed the economy just reminded everybody of her disastrous mini budget

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 9th, 2025

Free speech champion and huge fan of ‘free speech absolutist’ Elon Musk, Liz Truss has instructed her lawyers to send a cease and desist letter to Sir Keir Starmer to get him to stop saying she crashed the economy.

Irony aside, it certainly hasn’t just been the PM accusing her of crashing the economy, after a huge number of unfunded cuts in her budget spooked the markets, tanked the pound and added to the cost of borrowing to the extent that some people were priced out of the mortgages they were negotiating.

As well as mortgage payers, financial experts and several of her Conservative colleagues, this Led by Donkeys banner also suggested she crashed the economy.

The news that she had decided to pursue the legal option probably didn’t have the effect she would have hoped.

Lawyer Stephanie Hayden gave this potted assessment.

We doubt Keir Starmer will lose any sleep over it, unless it’s through bouts of laughter.

