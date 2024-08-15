Liz Truss claimed her Led by Donkeys humiliation was Far Left suppression of free speech – 17 rousing rebuttals

Politics Liz Truss

Once again, Liz Truss has been at the centre of a lettuce-based viral event, and – once again – she came off badly.

Here’s what happened.

We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny. pic.twitter.com/jtSqaxycfF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

Let’s face it, the dress didn’t help her cause. Of course, she was utterly ridiculed online, as much for claiming it wasn’t funny and flouncing off, like a surly teen who hasn’t yet learnt to take a joke as for the banner itself.

In the aftermath of all that, she made a statement, and it was peak Liz Truss – pompous, inaccurate and containing more than a pinch of conspiracy theory.

There were several issues with her response, and these reactions address them all.

1.

It was really funny.

What wasn’t funny was you crashing the economy and upping the mortgages of everybody in the country.

What isn’t funny is that you get paid over £100,000 a year for the rest of your life for the 49 days you spent as Prime Minister… — Dom Joly (@domjoly) August 14, 2024

2.

Right, initially I thought it was funny but annoying coz people decide it counts as protest and activism when it’s neither of those things, it’s just funny. But now I’ve seen Liz’s post I just find it funny, not annoying. https://t.co/dWMDFOWYtU — Sooz Kempner is doing Edinburgh and then a tour (@SoozUK) August 14, 2024

3.

If you’d been targeted by the far-right they’d probably have set fire to the stage. If you’re intimidated by a picture of a lettuce, you are wholly unsuited to being a politician on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/h8BemOKwLb — NewsThump (@newsthump) August 14, 2024

4.

A: Yes it was pic.twitter.com/LS7euIfdB2 — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) August 14, 2024

5.

It was objectively hilarious. They projected a lettuce, not North Korea. — Dr Janaway (@drjanaway) August 14, 2024

6.

There's no chance in a hundred years that the far-right would choose mordant wit over violence. But if they had somehow carried out the exact same stunt, it would have been no less amusing. You cost us tens of billions of pounds. We might as well get something back from it. — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) August 14, 2024

7.

Alternative view: It was bloody hilarious and your reaction made it. Chef's kiss. — Fran (@whingewine) August 14, 2024

8.

Cannot believe @ByDonkeys did something as intimidating as slowly lowering a screen They should have done something normal and nice like attack a mosque or try to burn down a hotel pic.twitter.com/rE0O6Uoobw — Will Sebag-Montefiore | Edinburgh Fringe (@wsebag) August 14, 2024

9.

Soz Liz – it was piss funny. It’s not designed to intimidate, just humiliate. Hopefully that worked. Seems to! — Larry & Paul (@larryandpaul) August 14, 2024

10.

Reading this, you'd think the stage had been stormed by violent left-wing revolutionaries brandishing weapons. Rather than a banner featuring a cutesy lettuce being unveiled behind her, organised by a movement of centrist dads. https://t.co/cIGBhtjTxC pic.twitter.com/iQkFc8Qzqa — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) August 14, 2024

11.

Correction: What you did to our economy wasn't funny. What happened last night was HILARIOUS. pic.twitter.com/CW8wx9dmOc — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 14, 2024

12.

It was a sign gerl, chill out. Also, it was funny x https://t.co/SuiiqbKWPU — Jake Hagan (@JakeTHagan) August 14, 2024

13.

It was pretty fucking funny. https://t.co/gCcNGoUgJL — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) August 14, 2024

14.

15.

A few rebuttals:

– it was funny

– Led By Donkeys are hardly “far left”

– you could have ignored it rather than be disrupted

– it wasn’t to intimidate but to mock you

– a picture of a lettuce can’t suppress you

– far-right activists would have burnt the venue down

– it was funny pic.twitter.com/KAjcHW9FoH — Barry Brett-McStay (@bazmcstay) August 14, 2024

16.

Mate it was Led By Donkeys. They’re no more ‘far left’ than you are ‘not an economy-crashing dickhead’. https://t.co/gKCAVPqUV7 — Stella Cast ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) August 14, 2024

17.

Led By Donkeys are not far left. But they are as entitled to freedom of speech as you — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) August 14, 2024

Yet again, Farrukh points out the hypocrisy of a politician.

Left: Liz Truss finds time to complain about a harmless prank from Led by Donkeys Right: Liz Truss didn't say a word when far right activists were attacking our police, and fire bombing police stations If Liz Truss cared for our country or the people of our country, as a former… pic.twitter.com/JYdbfShwYr — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 14, 2024

