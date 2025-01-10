Entertainment music

A Gen Zer was freaked out by the ‘sinister vibes’ of Billy Joel’s ‘Uptown Girl’ in an Uber and went wildly viral – 23 high-class attempts to work out why

Poke Reporter. Updated January 10th, 2025

Look, music isn’t meant to appeal to everyone. Sometimes you just cannot vibe with a singer or a tune and that’s fine.

Still, what to make of this mega-viral post about a very strong reaction to Billy Joel’s classic bop ‘Uptown Girl’?

Over on Twitter @plumjae recently posted that they were in an Uber and heard a song “that had the most sinister vibes ever.”

They then revealed – plot twist! – that the song was the Billy Joel song that spent five weeks at the top of the UK charts back all the way back in 1983.

The most has been reposted and commented on thousands of times as people try to understand why the user found it so sinister and even if there’s anything to their fears…

1.

2.

3.

.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2