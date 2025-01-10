A guy’s mates told him London Underground doors won’t close if they detect heads – so naturally he tried it…

Life London pranks tube

With friends like these, who needs enemies, eh?

Podcast host Jack Carl Dean, aka JaackMaate, recently shared a video of him and some friends on a London Underground Tube carriage. Apparently, his pals had told Jack that the Tube doors won’t close if they detect a human head in the way. So he tried it out.

2024 was the year a couple of my mates convinced me that the London Underground tube doors can detect human heads and won’t close if they feel one Lying cunts pic.twitter.com/WvhImgOUrT — Jaack (@Jaack) January 6, 2025

That went as well as expected.

Jack’s video has gone viral over the past week, with people recognising that only true friends would try to trick you into injuries like that.

this may be my new favourite video on the internet. the rebound from one door to another is incredible https://t.co/MWo1gqIuDL — ❀ brooke ❀ (@brookexneilson) January 7, 2025

Those doors had no hesitation. Brutal — Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) January 6, 2025

I see why women live longer https://t.co/6JtiYWMwiu — autobots ROLL OUT (@IcedThaiTeee) January 7, 2025

