Life London pranks tube

A guy’s mates told him London Underground doors won’t close if they detect heads – so naturally he tried it…

Poke Reporter. Updated January 10th, 2025

With friends like these, who needs enemies, eh?

Podcast host Jack Carl Dean, aka JaackMaate, recently shared a video of him and some friends on a London Underground Tube carriage. Apparently, his pals had told Jack that the Tube doors won’t close if they detect a human head in the way. So he tried it out.

That went as well as expected.

Jack’s video has gone viral over the past week, with people recognising that only true friends would try to trick you into injuries like that.

