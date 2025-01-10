Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Thank you for stopping by to see what funny posts we’ve found on Twitter/X this week. We hope you’re safe, well and warm – and have a few minutes to spare.
If you enjoy reading these half as much as we enjoyed gathering them, it’s really going to brighten your day.
1.
the only career advice i have is make every decision that moves you closer to not having to be on linkedin
— dax (@thdxr) January 5, 2025
2.
It was the best of times, it was the trying to get to the recipe at the bottom of a food blog of times
— meghan (@deloisivete) January 4, 2025
3.
Graphic novels are awesome if you need your kids occupied for 7.5 minutes at the cost of $30.
— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) January 4, 2025
4.
Saw a guy reading a book and writing notes in it. Not enough words in there for ya bud ?
— Harrison Weinreb (@harriweinreb) January 4, 2025
5.
I was standing in the train station when some guy came up and gave me a dollar in case you need any fashion advice.
— Robert Bonnett (@RoBonnett79) January 9, 2025
6.
My favorite part about getting older is no one asks me to help them move anymore.
— Kristen (@Kica333) January 4, 2025
7.
I eat salads because you can’t just drink ranch dressing
— Doll Face (@canada_doll) January 2, 2025
8.
What the takeaway driver sees after turning up at my address. pic.twitter.com/E1Sxc4KRYn
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 6, 2025
9.
Carabao have done well to sponsor the league cup for pushing a decade, whilst maintaining their record of not one person in Britain ever trying their product.
— Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) January 7, 2025
10.
Facebook will no longer be fact-checking and as People Magazine's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive I am appalled.
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 8, 2025
11.
Not sure how people make it through Dry January. Seven days without a shower and I’m starting to smell bad and my hair is getting very greasy
— greg (@greg16676935420) January 7, 2025
12.
but babe that’s my emotional support lord of the rings extended edition
— julia (@juumelo_) January 6, 2025