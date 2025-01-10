Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Thank you for stopping by to see what funny posts we’ve found on Twitter/X this week. We hope you’re safe, well and warm – and have a few minutes to spare.

If you enjoy reading these half as much as we enjoyed gathering them, it’s really going to brighten your day.

the only career advice i have is make every decision that moves you closer to not having to be on linkedin — dax (@thdxr) January 5, 2025

It was the best of times, it was the trying to get to the recipe at the bottom of a food blog of times — meghan (@deloisivete) January 4, 2025

Graphic novels are awesome if you need your kids occupied for 7.5 minutes at the cost of $30. — I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) January 4, 2025

Saw a guy reading a book and writing notes in it. Not enough words in there for ya bud ? — Harrison Weinreb (@harriweinreb) January 4, 2025

I was standing in the train station when some guy came up and gave me a dollar in case you need any fashion advice. — Robert Bonnett (@RoBonnett79) January 9, 2025

My favorite part about getting older is no one asks me to help them move anymore. — Kristen (@Kica333) January 4, 2025

I eat salads because you can’t just drink ranch dressing — Doll Face (@canada_doll) January 2, 2025

What the takeaway driver sees after turning up at my address. pic.twitter.com/E1Sxc4KRYn — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 6, 2025

Carabao have done well to sponsor the league cup for pushing a decade, whilst maintaining their record of not one person in Britain ever trying their product. — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) January 7, 2025

Facebook will no longer be fact-checking and as People Magazine's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive I am appalled. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 8, 2025

Not sure how people make it through Dry January. Seven days without a shower and I’m starting to smell bad and my hair is getting very greasy — greg (@greg16676935420) January 7, 2025

