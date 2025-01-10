News Piers Morgan self-owns

Piers Morgan’s devastating self-own in this exchange about grooming gangs and race even left him lost for words

Poke Staff. Updated January 10th, 2025

The issue of grooming gangs has gone to the top of the news agenda, basically single-handedly put there by Elon Musk, so it was only natural that it should be debated by Piers Morgan.

Here he is talking about it with journalist Mehdi Hasan who was keen to point out how race had underpinned so much media coverage of the story.

Morgan wasn’t having it, until Hasan pointed out that Morgan had just made his point for him, and it’s such a devastating self-own even Morgan appeared momentarily lost for words (be aware, the clip contains some disturbing references).

What’s that clanging noise? It’s the penny dropping in Morgan’s head. Maybe.

Source @mehdirhasan