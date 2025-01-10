Piers Morgan’s devastating self-own in this exchange about grooming gangs and race even left him lost for words

News Piers Morgan self-owns

The issue of grooming gangs has gone to the top of the news agenda, basically single-handedly put there by Elon Musk, so it was only natural that it should be debated by Piers Morgan.

Here he is talking about it with journalist Mehdi Hasan who was keen to point out how race had underpinned so much media coverage of the story.

Morgan wasn’t having it, until Hasan pointed out that Morgan had just made his point for him, and it’s such a devastating self-own even Morgan appeared momentarily lost for words (be aware, the clip contains some disturbing references).

“You’ve just made my point for me. ‘These are the scandals we’re not talking about.’ Why? Why are we defining child sex crimes by race unless you’re a racist? I care about the victims of all crimes.” Me vs Piers Morgan. I brought uncomfortable receipts on white grooming gangs: pic.twitter.com/b3EgmPD7bi — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 9, 2025

What’s that clanging noise? It’s the penny dropping in Morgan’s head. Maybe.

Condemn crimes, hold criminals accountable, and raise your voice against sex offenders, but intentionally targeting any religion, race, or culture is completely unacceptable. — Sadia S (@SadiaShaukat10) January 9, 2025

Holy shit he literally made piers shut the fuck up mehdi is such a legend and a goated debater https://t.co/NAd8qLckPA — ✝️ (@kukuedgar) January 9, 2025

You’re needed back in the U.K. mate. You’re spot on — Joe (@Jophes86) January 9, 2025

I love this guy Medhi Hasan

In most recent news where a crime happens, the media especially the far right are always quick to make it a race thing. Forget the race and deal with the crime itself, it has little to do with the crime!!! https://t.co/cb4izL1ZkU — Mipo (@ajayi_ayomipo) January 10, 2025

Much needed debate to clear air, all these crimes should be stopped without talking about race. — Khuram (@Khurramns05) January 10, 2025

READ MORE

Jake Humphrey shared his KPI catch-up with his wife on LinkedIn and it got all the mockery you’d expect – 17 funniest responses

Source @mehdirhasan