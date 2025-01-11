News Meghan Markle US

Fox News called Meghan “Princess Markle” as she visited an LA fire rescue site – 14 royally confused reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated January 11th, 2025

After an apocalyptically horrific week for Los Angeles, everyone is trying to pitch in to help as best they can.

That includes LA resident (and LA native) Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, who visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena on Friday to meet victims of the fire and those helping out.

However, a local affiliate of Fox News, who were covering the Meghan visit, got a little confused about the Duchess of Sussex’s title, and referred to her as “Princess Markle”. On top of that, the reporter added that the Sussexes were “hanging out with the commoners, I guess”.

Naturally, as with everything Meghan, people had totally sane reactions to the gaffe.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Source: Twitter/X/ZandiSussex