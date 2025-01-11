Fox News called Meghan “Princess Markle” as she visited an LA fire rescue site – 14 royally confused reactions

News Meghan Markle US

After an apocalyptically horrific week for Los Angeles, everyone is trying to pitch in to help as best they can.

That includes LA resident (and LA native) Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, who visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena on Friday to meet victims of the fire and those helping out.

Meghan and Prince Harry comfort LA fire victims and first responders as Fox is slammed for saying ‘Princess Markle’ is ‘hanging out with the commoners’ while city continues to burn https://t.co/QnWKd6xYWZ pic.twitter.com/CWquKZ78Gq — Mail+ (@DailyMailUK) January 11, 2025

However, a local affiliate of Fox News, who were covering the Meghan visit, got a little confused about the Duchess of Sussex’s title, and referred to her as “Princess Markle”. On top of that, the reporter added that the Sussexes were “hanging out with the commoners, I guess”.

A very timely reminder from Fox News reporters that Meghan was born & raised in Los Angeles & naturally wants to help her home community. pic.twitter.com/pfTrFWfS9y — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) January 11, 2025

Naturally, as with everything Meghan, people had totally sane reactions to the gaffe.

1.

The derangers are going to go crazy when they wake up — ♥️ Missy (@Melisa_Queen_) January 11, 2025

2.

3.

The Mayor knows real ones!!pic.twitter.com/vRWHPtpLhT https://t.co/X3J2CakZKn — Countess Cayenne, Refined ROYAL EXPERT (@Cayenne2u1) January 11, 2025

4.

How dare they call her Princess Markle? I just know she was loving it! What are they going to call her next, Princess of California? First it was Madam Duchess and now it’s Princess Markle. Why do we have to put up with them overshadowing our BRF? HMTK must remove all titles! pic.twitter.com/Ab0Pi4Gffy — JoDiva and ZuZuDivo/Abhorrent Brazen Hussies (@JoDivaRunner) January 11, 2025

5.

Hearing “Princess Markle” on a professional news source outside of the United Kingdom is so good. Harry & Meghan put money where their mouth is and show action in times of need, despite all the negativity. Hate them or love them, you can’t say they aren’t making a difference. https://t.co/m5l4mQ9ncO — Your Thick Big Sis (@yourthickbigsis) January 11, 2025

6.

Of all the US news groups that it’s Fox News referring to Meghan as Princess Markle pic.twitter.com/nxpzTxWna4 — (@theroyaleditor) January 11, 2025

7.

I gotta say thought, I kept giggling whenever they said, “Princess Markle” pic.twitter.com/77yYqxK5Pr — ⚜️TV Fanatic⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) January 11, 2025

8.

Princess Markle pic.twitter.com/F5s6aZjOW5 — Miz Beaverhausen, Duchess of Soho (@Reashelby1) January 11, 2025

9.

“Princess Markle” It’s hilarious to listen to reporters who don’t have a clue what they are talking about https://t.co/0t7fcvNmWN — J E May / Duchess Marmalade (@storiesbyjemay) January 11, 2025

10.

Princess Markle hanging with the commoners! This is the funniest thing in a long while! — Gilly ✨ (@HgLoew) January 11, 2025

11.

When the news anchor said ” she left that little group” I cackled I thought she was talking about the royal family. — DeeMo Morris (@DeemoMorris) January 11, 2025

12.

Meghan got really emotional while speaking to a woman in Pasadena… pic.twitter.com/5iKlMRnOCr — Katerina (@Le__Katerina) January 11, 2025

13.

Rain and beans island waking up… pic.twitter.com/T1JfIOBJUr — ‘Privacy’ is freedom from unauthorized intrusion. (@mary_ndlela) January 11, 2025

14.

It was so well intentioned and I loooooved it. I sooooo much loved it. The haters are going to boillllllll pic.twitter.com/L08J3ICj29 — Scottish Squaddie (@ScottishSquadie) January 11, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/ZandiSussex