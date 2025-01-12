Life property

Prices are through the roof – fruit and veg, cinema tickets, giant inflatable Snorlax-themed furniture items …you name it, it’s more expensive now than it was in the 1840s.

In the r/SpottedOnSpareRoom subreddit, people like to post fun ads they’ve seen on the flatmate-finding website. One particularly amusing example, posted by Serious-Creme3877 a few days ago, runs with the caption, “£800/month to s–t where you eat”.

Here’s an image from the Spare Room post. The ad itself no longer exists. I wonder why…

Want some more angles? Of course you do.

Let’s call it what it is – the bed and toilet in a kitchen is in Grays, Essex, a.k.a the place with the most miserable-sounding name in the entire world.

Redditors are characteristically unimpressed. Here are some of the more popular responses.

That cannot be legal.

–oliviaxlow

Everything en-suite.

–Purple_Wedding_3929

“Females preferred” on the RightMove listing fully broke my spirit.

–littlegreenwhimsy

I’m shocked it’s not in London.

BlondBitch91

Was this whole room, including the position of the windows modelled on a prison cell?

thedummyman

(A) toilet next to where you eat is just asking to get ill.

Serious-Creme3877

A ‘cammer’s’ dream apartment/studio/workplace.

–VinceClarke

FYI, a cammer, per Collins Dictionary, is a person who performs activities, especially of a particular nature, in front of a webcam at the request of paying clients. You can fill in the blanks – you’re not a child anymore. Nor are you in Kansas.

Spare rooms are just side hustles waiting to happen, unless, of course, yours is cursed.

Took the carpet up in the spare room and found this, should I be worried pic.twitter.com/eVJETOhOom — Wadey (@wilson_wadey) December 30, 2023

Yes. Yes, you should. That stuff’s the devil to get out without damaging the woodstain.

Source r/SpottedOnSpareRoom