This footballer’s impressively bad one-in-a-million shot took the seat clean out from under a steward
Dutch footballer Sander Van de Streek, who plays for Turkish club Antalyaspor, managed the shot of the month when what was either a cross or an attempt on goal went slightly awry, knocking the seat right out from under a steward.
Dutch soccer player Sander Van de Streek breaks security guard’s stool
Obviously, the accidental element sort of takes away from the whole shot of the month thing, but it was still entertaining – and no stewards were hurt during the making of this video.
1.
Fuck that guy in in particular – Van de Streek.
NeedAVeganDinner
2.
Guard should have stayed down and rolled around on the ground like he was a pro footballer.
Dextracin
3.
Lmao the mis-accuracy.
thaine
4.
He didn’t see that coming. Good job, Mr. Guard!
Do_not_use_after
5.
“No I’m sure that netting is fine… why do you ask?”
Tidder802b
Training_Ad_4790 added …
Cowboys cheerleader says what?
And this is what they were talking about.
Definitely worse than losing your seat.
Source r/funny Image Screengrab