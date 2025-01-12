This footballer’s impressively bad one-in-a-million shot took the seat clean out from under a steward

Sport football Funny fails

Dutch footballer Sander Van de Streek, who plays for Turkish club Antalyaspor, managed the shot of the month when what was either a cross or an attempt on goal went slightly awry, knocking the seat right out from under a steward.

Obviously, the accidental element sort of takes away from the whole shot of the month thing, but it was still entertaining – and no stewards were hurt during the making of this video.

1.

Fuck that guy in in particular – Van de Streek.

NeedAVeganDinner

2.

Guard should have stayed down and rolled around on the ground like he was a pro footballer.

Dextracin

3.

Lmao the mis-accuracy.

thaine

4.

He didn’t see that coming. Good job, Mr. Guard!

Do_not_use_after

5.

“No I’m sure that netting is fine… why do you ask?”

Tidder802b

Training_Ad_4790 added …

Cowboys cheerleader says what?

And this is what they were talking about.

Definitely worse than losing your seat.

Source r/funny Image Screengrab