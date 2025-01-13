A bigoted conspiracy theorist smelled something funny about the LA wildfires and was schooled into next year

US conspiracy theories Los Angeles fires

We haven’t come across Stew Peters before but he describes himself as a ‘Post Apocalyptic Warlord’ and is followed on Twitter, presumably for professional purposes, by Louis Theroux, so you very much get the idea.

The bigoted conspiracy theorist and no doubt much else besides smelled something funny about the catastrophic wildfires consuming large parts of Los Angeles with such devastating effect.

Wildfires do NOT melt cars but spare trees and utility poles sitting 2ft. away. pic.twitter.com/nb61b3T4dj — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) January 9, 2025

Hmm, kinda makes you think, right?

And the sentence it made these people think was ‘You’re an idiot.’

What are you even trying to suggest? That the government invented a new version of fire, Fire 2.0? — Havoc Six (@Havoc_Six) January 10, 2025

Car fill with gasoline . Tree fill with water. Gasoline make fire big.. water make fire go bye bye https://t.co/lM0M7tvYGw — Christin (@hexprax) January 9, 2025

Trees have moisture in them. Cars have gasoline in them. It’s not hard to figure out. — Deep State Dale (@FakeDeepState) January 9, 2025

it must have been a fascinating few days for the dumbest fucking people on this app https://t.co/ABjNresIO2 — superbowl watcher (@then0tfather) January 10, 2025

Mechanic here, yes they do. Once that car catches, it burns till only the frame is left. Everything in that vehicle is made of petroleum products and flammable material. Try putting out a tire that’s on fire. — JRodJGilbert (@JayRodMT) January 9, 2025

