Russell Brand came out batting for Andrew Tate and was brutally owned into next year

Celebrity Andrew tate Russell Brand takedowns

Russell Brand’s career arc – from Big Brother spin-off presenter to Hollywood star to poundshop celebrity pastor is, by all accounts, the funniest thing he’s ever done.

And his latest, possibly entirely predictable venture, is to big up his fellow big beast in the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate.

Brand said Tate ‘should be represented’ despite some of the things he says – and this is already a leading contender for understatement of the year – being ‘pretty out there’.

Whatever you think of @Cobratate, he appeals to a lot of people, and he’s a vessel for a lot of ideas that cannot be repressed and need to be discussed. pic.twitter.com/N2tbWmjSQc — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 10, 2025

What’s really out there is the number of edits they had to do in that 41 second video.

Possibly the community note that was attached to Brand’s video was the only response you need.

But just in case it isn’t, there was plenty more – plenty more – where that came from.

1.

One minute he’s talking positively about Jesus and the next he’s talking positively about Andrew Tate.

I assume he’s had some sort of breakdown, but it doesn’t excuse the fact that @rustyrockets is just nasty . https://t.co/h52vrM78FD — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) January 12, 2025

2.

The ideas that Russell Brand thinks are repressed https://t.co/jwp9o3WFlh pic.twitter.com/zhVw490aCZ — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) January 12, 2025

3.

Right-wing influencers are a lot like porn actors–increasingly going to extremes to rouse their audiencehttps://t.co/1D1ttmJvtH — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) January 13, 2025

4.

Tate is a shit stain on the thong of humanity, and needs to be wiped out of existence. Next best option is thrown away in prison until he dies.

He’s a cancer on today’s youth and in older times would have been silenced permanently long ago by the fathers and brothers of his 61… https://t.co/parsLTzpar — CommonSenseSkeptic (@C_S_Skeptic) January 10, 2025

5.

“Whatever you think of the human trafficker, he appeals to a lot of people.” This was what Russell was tweeting about a couple weeks ago. People like @rustyrockets are doing more lasting damage to Christianity than any atheist could ever dream. https://t.co/GSCneX9dva pic.twitter.com/v7VBLLVDRm — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) January 12, 2025

6.

An “interesting” view from our new “Christian ” commentator. My alternative view. Cobratate is vile, and Brand is a fraud… https://t.co/ofsjyjglw3 — Gary Gilligan #FBPE #KTTO (@garygilligan) January 12, 2025

7.

Remember, rw influencer culture is akin to pornography. They have to titillate their audiences with the forbidden, always getting more and more extreme. Always deeper into what you’re not supposed to say, under the guise of freedom of speech or whatever. To keep the $$$ flowing https://t.co/TvpJvs2F3V — D.W. Lafferty (@rightscholar) January 13, 2025

8.

Hitler appealed to a lot of people, so I’m gonna say a hard no to your “ideas” Russell https://t.co/eykKQ17yyp — FiFi G (@iamfifig) January 12, 2025

9.

Enjoy your community note, Russel. https://t.co/xbyCYErAWM — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet (@ApostateProphet) January 12, 2025

And if you like it especially NSFW.

this cunt has lost his fucking mind. https://t.co/nnzBrRJvHS — The Secret DJ. (@SecretDJBook) January 12, 2025

READ MORE

Andrew Tate’s ‘official address’ as a wannabe UK Prime Minister got a resounding vote of no confidence – 15 favourite takedowns

Source @rustyrockets