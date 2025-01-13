Celebrity Andrew tate Russell Brand takedowns

Russell Brand came out batting for Andrew Tate and was brutally owned into next year

Poke Staff. Updated January 13th, 2025

Russell Brand’s career arc – from Big Brother spin-off presenter to Hollywood star to poundshop celebrity pastor is, by all accounts, the funniest thing he’s ever done.

And his latest, possibly entirely predictable venture, is to big up his fellow big beast in the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate.

Brand said Tate ‘should be represented’ despite some of the things he says – and this is already a leading contender for understatement of the year – being ‘pretty out there’.

What’s really out there is the number of edits they had to do in that 41 second video.

Possibly the community note that was attached to Brand’s video was the only response you need.

But just in case it isn’t, there was plenty more – plenty more – where that came from.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And if you like it especially NSFW.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate’s ‘official address’ as a wannabe UK Prime Minister got a resounding vote of no confidence – 15 favourite takedowns

Source @rustyrockets