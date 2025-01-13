Entertainment generations

This skit of how different generations arrive at someone’s house is hilariously and savagely observed

Poke Staff. Updated January 13th, 2025

It’s wise to be wary of giving too much credence to generational stereotypes – especially if they link levels of avocado consumption to home ownership, but comedian Jake Lambert has noticed a divide that’s making people feel seen.

Here’s his theory.

You’ve basically got Boomers, who will turn up completely unannounced any time from about 7 o’clock in the morning, and they will knock on your door just slightly louder than the police using a battering ram, carrying out a house raid.

Jake’s very funny sketch has clearly resonated with tweeters, picking up admiring comments like these.

@NickMotown, who is a very funny man, and therefore has authority in these matters, had this tip.

You can do just that on Twitter – obviously – as well as TikTok and Facebook, and if you’re very lucky, you may even be able to see him live.

READ MORE

This takedown of a ‘lazy millennials troll’ went viral because it’s A++

Source Jake Lambert Image Screengrab