This skit of how different generations arrive at someone’s house is hilariously and savagely observed

It’s wise to be wary of giving too much credence to generational stereotypes – especially if they link levels of avocado consumption to home ownership, but comedian Jake Lambert has noticed a divide that’s making people feel seen.

Here’s his theory.

How different generations arrive at people’s houses pic.twitter.com/CAcDwzgAfp — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) January 29, 2023

You’ve basically got Boomers, who will turn up completely unannounced any time from about 7 o’clock in the morning, and they will knock on your door just slightly louder than the police using a battering ram, carrying out a house raid.

Jake’s very funny sketch has clearly resonated with tweeters, picking up admiring comments like these.

I don't generally buy into these generational stereotypes but sometimes they're completely right https://t.co/kd9SkBTbbS — Mumblin' Deaf Ro (@MumblinDeafRo) January 29, 2023

I FEEL VERY SEEN — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) January 29, 2023

@NickMotown, who is a very funny man, and therefore has authority in these matters, had this tip.

Jake is very funny. Annoyingly so, the bastard. Have a follow if you don’t already https://t.co/MEgQU1fmt5 — Jason (@NickMotown) January 30, 2023

You can do just that on Twitter – obviously – as well as TikTok and Facebook, and if you’re very lucky, you may even be able to see him live.

