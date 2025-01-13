This skit of how different generations arrive at someone’s house is hilariously and savagely observed
It’s wise to be wary of giving too much credence to generational stereotypes – especially if they link levels of avocado consumption to home ownership, but comedian Jake Lambert has noticed a divide that’s making people feel seen.
Here’s his theory.
How different generations arrive at people’s houses pic.twitter.com/CAcDwzgAfp
— Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) January 29, 2023
You’ve basically got Boomers, who will turn up completely unannounced any time from about 7 o’clock in the morning, and they will knock on your door just slightly louder than the police using a battering ram, carrying out a house raid.
Jake’s very funny sketch has clearly resonated with tweeters, picking up admiring comments like these.
I don't generally buy into these generational stereotypes but sometimes they're completely right https://t.co/kd9SkBTbbS
— Mumblin' Deaf Ro (@MumblinDeafRo) January 29, 2023
I FEEL VERY SEEN
— Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) January 29, 2023
Brilliant. https://t.co/voBurKYqrx
— Gareth Harries (@GarethHarries) January 29, 2023
Painfully accurate. https://t.co/RJkSDT1mua
— Nacho Carretero Molero (@carreteromolero) February 4, 2023
It's all true https://t.co/oyYv3lex5c
— Tony Thorne (@tonythorne007) January 31, 2023
@NickMotown, who is a very funny man, and therefore has authority in these matters, had this tip.
Jake is very funny. Annoyingly so, the bastard. Have a follow if you don’t already https://t.co/MEgQU1fmt5
— Jason (@NickMotown) January 30, 2023
You can do just that on Twitter – obviously – as well as TikTok and Facebook, and if you’re very lucky, you may even be able to see him live.
READ MORE
This takedown of a ‘lazy millennials troll’ went viral because it’s A++
Source Jake Lambert Image Screengrab