Ever wanted to know how Wonderwall would sound if it had been written in the 80s? Here’s your answer

Poke Staff. Updated January 14th, 2025

Remember that whole Blur vs. Oasis thing? If you do, you’ve just outed yourself as somebody who probably makes a grunting sound as you get out of a seat, but you also might appreciate this trip down memory lane and then a bit further.

Bronski Beat’s ‘Smalltown Boy’ provides the pure 80s vibe, in case you weren’t sure. DECO’s brilliant 2021 reworking got a big thumbs up, and people were more than keen to hear a full version.

And here is that full version. Great stuff.

Perfect.

This seems fair.

If you enjoyed their excellent cover, you can find more covers, original music and merch here.

