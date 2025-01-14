Ever wanted to know how Wonderwall would sound if it had been written in the 80s? Here’s your answer
Remember that whole Blur vs. Oasis thing? If you do, you’ve just outed yourself as somebody who probably makes a grunting sound as you get out of a seat, but you also might appreciate this trip down memory lane and then a bit further.
If Wonderwall was released in the 80s 🎶 Full version anyone? pic.twitter.com/jzkLLR3CDZ
— DECO (@decobanduk) January 24, 2021
Bronski Beat’s ‘Smalltown Boy’ provides the pure 80s vibe, in case you weren’t sure. DECO’s brilliant 2021 reworking got a big thumbs up, and people were more than keen to hear a full version.
This is the most me thing there is without it actually being me https://t.co/TRgNcwfMX9
— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) January 25, 2021
God, 80’s music is just the best. You have to do the full version 👌🏼
— Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 25, 2021
GENIUS! https://t.co/7kzHzxFnGO
— Mouse @anniemouse81.bsky.social (@AnnieMouse81) January 25, 2021
Full version please!!!!!!!
— DAZ M. YNWA❤️ (@Mogsy67) January 24, 2021
Jesus wept that’s good https://t.co/JVF0cNmUp2
— Matt Worman (@FerretSensei) January 25, 2021
And here is that full version. Great stuff.
Perfect.
Omg this is the most wonderful thing I've ever heard… https://t.co/5kFXyYB0n8
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 26, 2021
Well. This is brilliant. (HT @IanMartin) https://t.co/JbbR9hvfiS
— Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) January 26, 2021
Authentically high-slung bass there, lovely attention to period detail. A masterpiece.
— David Banks (@DBanksy) January 26, 2021
As a big Oasis fan and an 80s and 90s child, this is all kinds of awesome! https://t.co/VZUyrN2NoF
— Matt Dearden (@IndoPilot) January 26, 2021
This seems fair.
*updates list of covers he likes better than the original versions* https://t.co/Ufof9L5IYg
— Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) January 25, 2021
If you enjoyed their excellent cover, you can find more covers, original music and merch here.
READ MORE
We love how these 13 apps might have looked back in the 80s
Source DECO Image Screengrab, Screengrab