Ever wanted to know how Wonderwall would sound if it had been written in the 80s? Here’s your answer

Entertainment oasis

Remember that whole Blur vs. Oasis thing? If you do, you’ve just outed yourself as somebody who probably makes a grunting sound as you get out of a seat, but you also might appreciate this trip down memory lane and then a bit further.

If Wonderwall was released in the 80s 🎶 Full version anyone? pic.twitter.com/jzkLLR3CDZ — DECO (@decobanduk) January 24, 2021

Bronski Beat’s ‘Smalltown Boy’ provides the pure 80s vibe, in case you weren’t sure. DECO’s brilliant 2021 reworking got a big thumbs up, and people were more than keen to hear a full version.

This is the most me thing there is without it actually being me https://t.co/TRgNcwfMX9 — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) January 25, 2021

God, 80’s music is just the best. You have to do the full version 👌🏼 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 25, 2021

Full version please!!!!!!! — DAZ M. YNWA❤️ (@Mogsy67) January 24, 2021

Jesus wept that’s good https://t.co/JVF0cNmUp2 — Matt Worman (@FerretSensei) January 25, 2021

And here is that full version. Great stuff.

Perfect.

Omg this is the most wonderful thing I've ever heard… https://t.co/5kFXyYB0n8 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 26, 2021

Authentically high-slung bass there, lovely attention to period detail. A masterpiece. — David Banks (@DBanksy) January 26, 2021

As a big Oasis fan and an 80s and 90s child, this is all kinds of awesome! https://t.co/VZUyrN2NoF — Matt Dearden (@IndoPilot) January 26, 2021

This seems fair.

*updates list of covers he likes better than the original versions* https://t.co/Ufof9L5IYg — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) January 25, 2021

If you enjoyed their excellent cover, you can find more covers, original music and merch here.

READ MORE

We love how these 13 apps might have looked back in the 80s

Source DECO Image Screengrab, Screengrab