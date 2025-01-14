Entertainment Greg Davies Martin lewis Taskmaster

Martin Lewis’s hilariously NSFW Taskmaster answer never made it to air but now you can watch it after it was shared by the Money Saving Expert himself

John Plunkett. Updated January 14th, 2025

For those of us eagerly awaiting the next series of Taskmaster (all of us, surely) there was at least a New Year’s special to help fill that Greg Davies sized hole in our lives (a big hole, then).

And among the guests taking part Martin Lewis, whose first attempt to bring in a source of great pride (the show’s first challenge) didn’t make it to air.

But fear not because the Money Saving Expert shared it on Twitter and while it’s very funny, you can also 100% see why it didn’t make it to air.

The expression on Alex’s face is very probably all you need to know.

Source @MartinSLewis