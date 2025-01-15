Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour talking WW2 is surely the funniest thing you’ll ever hear on TalkSport

Videos funny talksport

You don’t have to be a TalkSport listener to enjoy this, surely the most entertaining thing the station has ever broadcast, albeit (presumably) unintentionally.

It’s former footballers Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour talking Winston Churchill and World War II and to say any more would risk spoiling it. Sound up!

absolutely gone at ray parlour and alan brazil talking about the war pic.twitter.com/5xiDZo3DlP — AJ (@AJ_909) January 11, 2025

And there’s more where that came from. Hard to believe we know, but it gets even better.

Hearing the audio of Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour talking about the war is class but the video makes it even better https://t.co/0SeN5CYKgb pic.twitter.com/xpkiFBXG2q — . (@MatondoProp) January 14, 2025

And finally …

Yeah, that bit was later on from the clip I put up. Class to watch pic.twitter.com/6ZxNe1xUg3 — . (@MatondoProp) January 14, 2025

Extraordinary scenes! Give it all the awards!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

“Unbelievable how they took chances and came out on top” — R (@rjb_1998) January 11, 2025

“Could’ve gone either way” — Harry (@harryxafc) January 11, 2025

Talking like it was an fa cup quarter final — Dave Bennett (@BennettDave85) January 11, 2025

“You can tell him now, we’re still fighting for this title and he’s got to go to Stalingrad and get something.” — Russell Hunt (@russelljhunt) January 11, 2025

it’s the way Parlour holds in a burp like he’s just necked his 10th pint of Madri for me — Rich (@R_J_Foster) January 14, 2025

War of two halves — Rom (@LDNRom) January 11, 2025

Only one question remained.

Surely this must be AI??? https://t.co/9SfODvqTBU — Darren (@DarrenArsenal1) January 14, 2025

Source @MatondoProp @AJ_909