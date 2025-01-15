Politics comebacks James cleverly Keir Starmer

James Cleverly turned to Oscar Wilde to take down Keir Starmer and it promptly blew up in his face

John Plunkett. Updated January 15th, 2025

Tulip Siddiq’s resignation from Keir Starmer’s Cabinet makes it two ministers who have gone since Labour came into office last July.

Siddiq, the (now former) City and anti-corruption minister leaves after Louis Haigh quit as transport secretary last year, and former Home Secretary and failed Tory leadership wannabe James Cleverly saw an opportunity for a bit of Wildean wit.

Oh yes, very good JC! If only it hadn’t immediately blown up in his face with basically every single person on the internet – we exaggerate slightly – replying like this.

