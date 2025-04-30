We don’t recommend you try this chicken recipe at home, but the sweary commentary is absolutely delicious

Entertainment Chef Reactions

If you’re the sort of person who watches Masterchef to dream of having the skills of the contestants, rather than the serious inadequacy you actually experience in the kitchen, we get it. There are more of us than you think.

At the other end of the skills scale – and try saying that five times very quickly – there are some of the unfortunate internet cooks, sought out by the brilliant Chef Reactions and given the sweary mockery their food deserves.

Like this ill-advised chicken recipe he shared in 2024.

It certainly raised more questions than it answered, not least ‘Why is it called a Bundt tin?‘, but more importantly …WT actual F?

TikTok users appreciated the commentary, but not the recipe.

2.465 is too generous. It may be edible, but you’re not having a good time after. 1.77 max

Aaron Tyler Don’t try to apply logic to my ratings.

Chef Reactions

So it started with a good idea, to prop up the chicken in the oven, but it quickly went downhill.

Lori Dake REALTOR

Not a single crystal of salt.

Spencer Ford

“A little kick of energy”

Caffeine is destroyed above 350F.

LostCause

I cannot get this cursed imagery out of my head.

N7batch

Wait, where’s the genius part?

Emmelle

The cross contamination is killing everyone.

MommyDiaz1122

I genuinely don’t know how you have the patience to watch these all the way through…

Emma

It’s a prank right?

Sher Mufti

I saw Chef’s filter activate when she was pouring that drink down the chicken cavity.

Tug Meboat

The chicken needs that energy drink, so I can get the strength to get out of there.

Veronica Declet

My granny just flipped in her grave thinking what was done to a bundt pan!

Susan Stinebiser

Garyman80 got the benefit of the Chef Reactions effect.

I’m actually feeling like I’m an ok cook after watching some on these vids.

We all are, Garyman80. We all are.

Follow Chef Reactions on TikTok or Bluesky for more competence-affirming stuff like that.

READ MORE

This terrible bean dip recipe attracted the scathing attention of Chef Reactions, and it’s a deliciously funny NSFW watch

Source Chef Reactions Image Screengrab