People nominated the ‘most British phrase of all time’ and these 17 are all straight out of the top drawer

It all started when the good people of No Context Brits over on Twitter put a request out for the ‘most British phrase of all time’ and the suggestions came flooding in.

We read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these people surely said it best.

1.

Usually under ones breath: for fuck sake — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) January 9, 2023

2.

Sorry — Kitty Powers (@MsKittyPowers) January 9, 2023

3.

“Right, we’d better make a move.” — Paul Tanter (@paultanter) January 9, 2023

4.

Put the kettle on — Currys (@currys) January 9, 2023

5.

Can’t be arsed — Matt Sibson (@MattSibson) January 9, 2023

6.

More gravy please — Bergsauce fka klaus_kinski (@klaus_kinski) January 9, 2023

7.

Shall I be mother? — Adam Howden (@A_HOWDZ) January 9, 2023

