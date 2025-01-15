This clip of people sharing their mortifying mispronunciations is relatable and very funny

Life TikTok

Humans have a loooong memory for embarrassing moments. Lying awake at night, which one of us can state – hand on heart – that there isn’t an incident that still makes our cheeks burn like it’s just happened? Falling over in front of a date, texting gossip to the person it’s about, getting our words mixed up and asking for two metres of dildo rail at the DIY shop. Just suggestions, you understand!

TikTok user umgabi definitely has one of those haunting moments.

Her 2023 post went wildly viral, with people stitching and replying with their own excruciating mispronunciations. Even Justin Timberlake had one to share.

For the youngsters at the back, that’s a reference to his NSYNC days, when he sang ‘It’s gonna be me’, but pronounced it ‘may’ and it became a meme.

Somebody has gathered the best of the mispronounced words into one video, and it’s both funny and cringe-inducing.

TikTok users shared their thoughts, as well as their own mispronounced words.

1.

Hermione was Her-me-own for 3 whole books

Caz

2.

No, but why is colonel spelled like that when it’s pronounced kernel.

Jenny

3.

Now I am imagining this doctor telling his patient they have Hepatitis this way……

NoctuaDawn

4.

Meme : Meh-meh.

TITAANNA

5.

Shuh-mah-muh-lay (chamomile).

Miaj13

6.

Hors d’oeuvres read as Horse ovaries my whole childhood and was mortified when I said it in class.

LisaZ

7.

My husband pronounced ’boutique’ Boo-T-Q 20 years ago.

Lisa

8.

Frageelay = fragile.

J

9.

Pronounced hymn as hymen in the 6th grade when it was my turn reading aloud.

Valerie

10.

I’m happy I’m Polish. My language would never betray me like that.

Gwyn2704

11.

Cajun. So here I am super loud at a McDonald’s ordering a “Ka-hoon” chicken sandwich.

Christina

12.

I will forever now have stoma cha ches.

Mrs.June.Rudy

13.

Hepatitis in Danish is like that way he said it.

Sara BP

14.

I used to pronounce vegan like megan with a v.

defnetokel

15.

I pronounced “tomb” as “tom”. Because “bomb” was pronounced “bom”. Doesn’t make any sense.

RukRukRuk

We can’t argue with this.

This is what non-native English speakers have to go through when learning new words!! English is so random lol!!

K

Place names are tricky.

Carlisle. Car-leesle.

Betacoil Curlies

Exhibit B.

READ MORE

This thread of 27 mispronounced words is a hilarious phonics minefield

Source @helmkasuar Image Screengrab