A Talk TV presenter’s use of The Bill to slam modern policing earned her these 12 copper-bottomed takedowns

Entertainment Brexiters

If you aren’t familiar with Talk TV presenter, former GB News presenter and former Brexit Party MEP, Alex Phillips, congratulations. You’ve been smart with your media and social media use, and we salute you.

We, however, have spotted her at the centre of various mind-numbingly idiotic moments, such as when she blamed ‘sour-faced feminists’ for protesting against wolf-whistling, and bemoaned the future of comedy due to the presence of ‘woketeers’.

She recently decided to give the culture wars a bit of a boost with this familiar lament of the Brexit crowd, a bit of NOT-stalgia.

We’re absolutely certain that seemed like a better idea in her head than it looked to the rest of us in black and white. Then came the mockery …

1.

Hey Alex d'ya think it might be because the Bill was early evening light entertainment and not a documentary? https://t.co/NnKE6yUPnJ — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 15, 2025

2.

I randomly stumbled across an early 90s episodes of Casualty last night At no point did the staff at Holby City Hospital have to triage patients in corridors, feel like abandoning the job due to burn out or undertake industrial action It was a simpler time https://t.co/bsPtl0B458 — David (@Zero_4) January 15, 2025

3.

I stumbled across the first episode of Eastenders last night from 40 years ago – it led to a murder and drug use

Amazingly there are some that pretend it is all Khan's fault London is as it is — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 15, 2025

4.

This is what happens when a thicko couldn't get into real journalism so instead becomes a hack. Another slob who clearly battles with her own sense of failure. Must be all that mixing with low rent shitheads. https://t.co/WqZKZBVJSL — Scared Little Patriot (@FilmCriticalEye) January 15, 2025

5.

I randomly stumbled across early 90s episodes of Emmerdale last night. I live in a small village … at no point did a plane ever crash on our street. It was a simpler time when 'journalists' didn't believe that fictional, light-entertainment programmes were documentaries. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) January 15, 2025

6.

This surely, surely has to be a wind-up? https://t.co/PJfNu2tD36 — Jonathan Grieve (@jonniegrieve) January 15, 2025

7.

Let's use a fictional TV show to rile up hate. https://t.co/BElX4IKA2q — Aamar (@Mgarfy) January 15, 2025

8.

They just had to deal with staff shortages because everyone kept leaving for coronation street and Eastenders — Sean (@Xcellent78) January 15, 2025

9.

I stumbled across the 90s film From Dusk Till Dawn yesterday and we don't get vampires in bars anymore. It's outrageous what has the blob done with them? https://t.co/wwojtPUKol — Jake (@ToryWipeout) January 15, 2025

10.

I randomly stumbled across early episodes of Midsomer Murders last night At no point did the detectives in Midsomer have to deal with cryptocurrency scams, influencers staging flash mobs, viral TikTok challenges leading to murder, or AI-generated alibis It was a simpler time. https://t.co/jbu2yW63Nh — Astro (@purplepopuluxe) January 15, 2025

11.

We would like to apologise for any offence taken from anything said or interpreted by anyone watching as offensive or inappropriate or harmful towards any person https://t.co/q8tXk1QUnO — Sandford Police Comms (@Sandford_Police) January 15, 2025

12.

Alex, I want to say this gently to you, The Bill is not real, kind of like Santa Claus. Glad to help! — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) January 15, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

Alex Phillips: "No terror plots during the early 1990s" IRA's Downing Street mortar attack, Feb 1991

IRA bomb attack in Warrington, Mar 1993

IRA docklands bomb, Feb 1996

IRA bombing of Manchester, June 1996 Plus: Al-Qaeda car bomb attack on World Trade Center in NYC, Feb 1993 — Alex Sowden (@AJS77) January 15, 2025

