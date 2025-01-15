These 17 snapshots from ‘Tastefully Offensive’ over on Instagram perfectly capture the joys (and otherwise) of the way we live now

Life funny instagram

For an insight into the way we live now – well, maybe not everyone, but definitely us and very probably you – look no further than the rather fabulous ‘Tastefully Offensive’ over on Instagram.

It describes itself as capturing the ‘true memeing of life’ – see what they’ve done there? – and these 17 tweets surely nail it best.

1.

no I did not “let myself go.” it happened without my consent actually — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) December 27, 2021

2.

groceries vs. eating out are starting to look the same in pricing at this point. — tall spice (@bigbodybae) February 9, 2022

3.

Tea:

– calming

– many flavours

– the answer to all problems Coffee:

– Anxiety Juice™

– 3 heartbeats for the price of 1

– more than 4 cups and you can talk to electricity — ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) September 13, 2019

4.

My first hour of watching baking shows on Netflix: these people are so talented, how do they pick a winner? My 23rd hour: idc how good her fondant work is, if kathy doesn’t add more buttercream to that mixture her consistency is going to be all off and her cake pops will be shit — Dale Elliott (@ChevyElliott) December 9, 2018

5.

Just heard someone turn down after-work plans because they have an avocado at home that’s about to go bad — Max Lockie (@staphwriter) January 10, 2023

6.

gonna start carrying around little heart stickers to physically stick on people when I want them to know I’m done with our conversation but don’t want to be rude, just like I do via text — jordan (@jordan_stratton) October 30, 2022

7.

just picked up a rubber band that had been in the same spot on my bedroom floor for a month. absolutely incredible to see what i’m capable of when i give it my all — charlie (@chunkbardey) February 1, 2021

8.