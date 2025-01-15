Videos donald trump MAGA

‘What Donald Trump taught me about how to Make America Great Again’ is so on the money it hurts

John Plunkett. Updated January 15th, 2025

Less than a week to go until Donald Trump returns to the White House and so much has happened since his re-election that it feels like he’s already been there for months.

And for an insight into precisely how Trump is making America great again, look no further than this fabulous minute and a bit by @TheDixonWhite over on Twitter on ‘Da MAGA religion’.

Brilliant. Utterly depressing, and brilliant.

Unrelated thought: why does it look like he’s filming this in a car that’s rolled over onto its roof?

Not just us, then.

