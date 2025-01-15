‘What Donald Trump taught me about how to Make America Great Again’ is so on the money it hurts
Less than a week to go until Donald Trump returns to the White House and so much has happened since his re-election that it feels like he’s already been there for months.
And for an insight into precisely how Trump is making America great again, look no further than this fabulous minute and a bit by @TheDixonWhite over on Twitter on ‘Da MAGA religion’.
Da MAGA religion.#satire #foreducationalpurposesonly pic.twitter.com/UCRAimTEnE
— Dixon D. White (@TheDixonWhite) January 11, 2025
Brilliant. Utterly depressing, and brilliant.
I cannot. Stop. Laughing.
“Da MAGA religion”pic.twitter.com/yht4qAccc9
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 14, 2025
Perhaps you don’t know it but fake or not this is how the rest of the world sees at least half of Americans.
— Foreversideways #toriesout (@Foreversideways) January 12, 2025
What he said. Some people are either too damn dumb or just plain stupid/ignorant to realize this. https://t.co/2ZpXmUXPbU
— Brian (@CoopsGolf) January 14, 2025
I like how you had to label that satire
— Pippa (@Phill59316885) January 12, 2025
There is nothing to add to this. It is SELF EVIDENT https://t.co/xYSeeIldfd
— Captain Hook (@i5Capt2) January 14, 2025
The glorious truth.
— Tude (@Inspiratio) January 15, 2025
Unrelated thought: why does it look like he’s filming this in a car that’s rolled over onto its roof?
Is it just me or does his hair make it look like he is making a video from his car upside down in a ditch?
— Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) January 14, 2025
Not just us, then.
