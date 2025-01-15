‘What Donald Trump taught me about how to Make America Great Again’ is so on the money it hurts

Videos donald trump MAGA

Less than a week to go until Donald Trump returns to the White House and so much has happened since his re-election that it feels like he’s already been there for months.

And for an insight into precisely how Trump is making America great again, look no further than this fabulous minute and a bit by @TheDixonWhite over on Twitter on ‘Da MAGA religion’.

Brilliant. Utterly depressing, and brilliant.

I cannot. Stop. Laughing. “Da MAGA religion”pic.twitter.com/yht4qAccc9 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 14, 2025

Perhaps you don’t know it but fake or not this is how the rest of the world sees at least half of Americans. — Foreversideways #toriesout (@Foreversideways) January 12, 2025

What he said. Some people are either too damn dumb or just plain stupid/ignorant to realize this. https://t.co/2ZpXmUXPbU — Brian (@CoopsGolf) January 14, 2025

I like how you had to label that satire — Pippa (@Phill59316885) January 12, 2025

There is nothing to add to this. It is SELF EVIDENT https://t.co/xYSeeIldfd — Captain Hook (@i5Capt2) January 14, 2025

The glorious truth. — Tude (@Inspiratio) January 15, 2025

Unrelated thought: why does it look like he’s filming this in a car that’s rolled over onto its roof?

Is it just me or does his hair make it look like he is making a video from his car upside down in a ditch? — Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) January 14, 2025

Not just us, then.

Follow @TheDixonWhite here!

READ MORE

Donald Trump thinks water from Canada automatically runs to California because it’s coming from the north, and we’re living in the dumbest timeline

Source @TheDixonWhite