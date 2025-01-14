US donald trump

Donald Trump thinks water from Canada automatically runs to California because it’s coming from the north, and we’re living in the dumbest timeline

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 14th, 2025

Captain Science has been at it again. Donald Trump – the man who thinks ‘windmills’ cause cancer and drive whales insane, shining ultraviolet lights into people would cure Covid, and that it’s okay to look directly at an eclipse – has been spouting nonsense about the California wildfires.

It’s just the latest in a string of grossly inaccurate comments the incoming President has made about the wildfires.

The internet sent up a collective facepalm, and these comments.

Newsmax presenter Rob Schmitt‘s face spoke volumes.

The Los Angeles wildfires sent this Donald Trump ‘science’ exchange viral and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

