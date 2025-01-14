Donald Trump thinks water from Canada automatically runs to California because it’s coming from the north, and we’re living in the dumbest timeline

US donald trump

Captain Science has been at it again. Donald Trump – the man who thinks ‘windmills’ cause cancer and drive whales insane, shining ultraviolet lights into people would cure Covid, and that it’s okay to look directly at an eclipse – has been spouting nonsense about the California wildfires.

Trump: When I was president, I demanded that this guy, the governor, accept the water coming from the north, from way up in Canada. And, you know, the north, it flows down through right through Los Angeles. I mean, massive millions and millions of gallons of water a week,… pic.twitter.com/rnfbadSlkk — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

It’s just the latest in a string of grossly inaccurate comments the incoming President has made about the wildfires.

Donald Trump’s recent statements about California’s water management and its impact on wildfires contain several inaccuracies. Here’s a fact-check to clarify the situation: Claim 1: Water from Canada flows through Los Angeles. Fact: California’s water supply does not originate… pic.twitter.com/75rmrVk9SW — LorettaFaucher (@lorettafaucher) January 14, 2025

The internet sent up a collective facepalm, and these comments.

1.

Donald Trump thinks water “flows downhill” from Canada.

Because they’re north of us. God help us all. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 14, 2025

2.

This is a huge reason he wants Canada. They have over 20% of world's freshwater reserves. — Edna Garrett (@WatchMyReview) January 14, 2025

3.

When a Newsmax reporter has to keep a straight face you know some stupid shit was just said — george aldrich (@galdrichlaw) January 14, 2025

4.

Whole lot of words and so little substance — Dog House Show (@Dog_House_Show) January 14, 2025

5.

Now we know why he doesn’t want his grades released from Wharton — Steve MacDonald (@SteveMacDonal17) January 14, 2025

6.

This could be any drunk in any sleazy bar in any town, sounding like this. — hmilne (@HMilne57) January 14, 2025

7.

Where does one start with this garbage? Not only does Trump lie every time he opens his mouth, he’s also as thick as a plank. ‍♀️ He genuinely thinks that because Canada is to the north of the US, gravity will pull water ‘downwards’ – to the US. ‍♀️#TwoDimensionalTrump https://t.co/Tuinu3tBWd — Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) January 14, 2025

8.

We talk so often about how corrupt and evil he is, sometimes we overlook how fucking stupid he is too. https://t.co/YMHBFDrqWE — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 14, 2025

9.

There is not a single drop of water that falls in Canada that goes into California, even theoretically https://t.co/kWYH5O8BK3 pic.twitter.com/tIUPl2GiBp — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) January 14, 2025

10.

11.

It’s so weird that water is one of his favorite subjects and that he always sounds even dumber than usual when it comes up https://t.co/Ri5Ws7dL5P pic.twitter.com/PZFveLGbMC — James Slattery (@jcslattery) January 14, 2025

12.

Four years. Four years of this confident, loud, unreflective idiocy.

Because people wanted cheaper eggs. https://t.co/tNYxQIJP5H — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) January 14, 2025

13.

14.

Trump ignorantly says LA could've accessed "more water than they'd know what to do with" flowing from Canada to put out wildfires!@Heidisplace2:

How the hell is it supposed to “flow” from Canada to LA? There is no direct River from north to south! What an uneducated imbecile! https://t.co/EqR0xT5knd — JoJo (@DogsNDemocrats) January 14, 2025

Newsmax presenter Rob Schmitt‘s face spoke volumes.

Image Screengrab