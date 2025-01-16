Michelle Obama won’t be attending Trump’s inauguration, and the internet gave her a virtual standing ovation

US donald trump

On Monday, Donald Trump will become President of the U.S.A. for the second time, after winning his Stay Out of Jail Free card, largely thanks to the deep pockets of Elon Musk.

The ceremony will divide the nation, if not the world, with many declaring their intention to find something less depressing to do than watch Trump make oaths he won’t keep.

What are you doing on Jan. 20 to avoid the inauguration? I'm planning a hike in the desert. — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 12:50 AM

By far, the most high-profile person to have declared an intention to avoid the charade is former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Trump, her office said in a statement on Tuesday. She also declined to attend the funeral of Jimmy Carter last week, which would have put her seated next to Trump. nyti.ms/3PB4ZX6 [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) January 15, 2025 at 4:45 AM

Although the likes of Fox News and other Trump sycophants in the media have been crying about the disrespect, most people have given her a huge thumbs up.

Here are some comments that really read the room.

Breaking AP: Michelle Obama will not attend Trump's inauguration. Why can't all democrats do this? — KamallaDreams (@kamalladreams.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 3:56 PM

The Honorable Michelle Obama will NOT be attending the pig's inauguration on January 20th. I'm grateful to her for doing what's right instead of what's expected. [image or embed] — Monique (@monique4kamala.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 11:42 PM

I think people who are concerned about the social and political "consequences" of Michelle Obama skipping the inauguration don't know enough working class families and where this ranks on their list of concerns. — Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 10:53 PM

Thank you Michelle Obama. We need more leaders to say no and not normalize this incoming administration. — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@sari.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 12:59 AM

Will Hillary Clinton & Laura Bush follow Michelle Obama's example? When they go low, we RSVP "No!" Michelle Obama will boycott Trump³⁴ inaugural apnews.com/article/trum… [image or embed] — Larry Tenney (@larrytenney.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 8:32 PM

Michelle Obama will be skipping Trump’s inauguration. And before anyone says a negative word, let’s not forget—Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration. From the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama: Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Michelle Obama will not attend. [image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) January 14, 2025 at 5:45 PM

I’m sure Michelle has better things to do… like watching paint dry than go to that demons inauguration — One Woke Citizen (@onewokecitizen.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 3:52 PM

Michelle Obama has earned her peace. Let that woman be. — Ryan Shead (@ryanshead.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 12:12 AM

As well as missing Joe Biden‘s inauguration, there was another rather important Donald Trump reaction to losing.

If you’re upset about Michelle Obama’s decision not to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, wait until I tell you about the time Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the election he lost, plotted a coup & incited an insurrection before deciding not to attend Joe Biden’s. — JoJoFromJerz (@jojofromjerz.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 8:32 PM

