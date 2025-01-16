Twitter renting Twitter X

Just when this £1,350 a month room to rent can’t get any more jaw-dropping, along comes the next house rule – only 17 responses you need

Karen Dickinson. Updated January 16th, 2025

Finding a decent place to rent is very difficult, especially in London, where you’re asked to pay a fortune for what is essentially a toilet cubicle with a mattress and a kettle in it, and expected to be grateful.

Even though the new government is making vague efforts to rectify the situation, things aren’t improving quickly enough, as this advert for a room in North London showed.

Here are those screen grabs in full.


And the text of the worst bits of the advert, just so you can be fully and clearly outraged…

Room to rent on the edge of Hampstead Heath

Hello, I am looking for a lodger for my lovely flat in South End Green/Gospel Oak. I am a 38-year-old professional researcher and music teacher. The flat is located on a quiet residential street with very little traffic. The flat overlook Hampstead Heath park which can be accessed from the street (2 minute walk), as well as close access to Hampstead Heath ponds and lido for swimming.

I am looking for a quiet, clean and friendly person to lodge here. You will have use of the kitchen, bathroom and your bedroom. I work long hours from the living room so this area is not available for use. This space would ideally suit someone working longish hours in the city during the week and leaving the city at weekends.

Please note: The flat sits right next to the overground line and you can hear the trains from the flat. I am also teaching the violin here in the evenings 4-8.30pm Mon-Thurs, whilst this takes place on a different floor to the bedroom I am offering it would be audible, so this room would suit someone who isn’t home until post 8.30pm.

House rules: no guests, no pets, no use of the living space, no noise after 11pm, please keep the kitchen and bathroom clean and tidy.

So essentially, they’re offering a room Monday to Thursday, but you can only access it after 8.30pm, and you’re not allowed to sit on the sofa. And they’re asking a whopping £1350 per month for the privilege. As you might expect, people were not very impressed.

