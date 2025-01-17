Question Time got lively when Ayesha Hazarika called Elon Musk “not fit to lick the boots of Jess Phillips” – and the audience very much agreed

Politics elon musk Question Time

You’re probably aware of the uninformed dog-whistling carried out by Elon Musk with regard to grooming gangs in the UK, which included him lionising Tommy Robinson, demanding the King step in to remove Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, supporting Andrew Tate to step into that role, and launching a dangerous and defamatory attack on Jess Phillips.

On this week’s episode of Question Time, an audience member asked, “Elon Musk… friend or foe of the UK?”, garnering this unequivocal response from Labour Peer Ayesha Hazarika.

“He doesn’t know much about British politics and he’s not fit to lick the boots of Jess Phillips” absolutely barn storming takedown of Elon Musk by Ayesha Hazarika #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/CXBVkOwBdn — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 16, 2025

“The person who Elon Musk has been promoting is Tommy Robinson and that is not who we are as a society. His attacks on Jess Phillips are absolutely disgusting. We’ve had two MPs murdered in recent times because of things getting really inflamed. So, words do matter – words have consequences in real life. And the attacks he made on Jess Phillips were absolutely disgraceful. He knows nothing about Jess Phillips, clearly. I don’t think he knows that much about this country, actually, in terms of the stuff he’s been tweeting, because if he knew anything about Jess Phillips and the fact that she’s dedicated her life to helping women and girls who’ve been abused, he would know that he’s not fit to lick the boots of Jess Phillips.”

Although Dave MacLeod‘s post was flooded with replies from Musk’s blue-tick army of unquestioning supporters, these reactions mirrored the response in the room.

1.

2.

Very powerful and impressive performance from @ayeshahazarika which had the audience clapping wildly. Wish we could get her into the Commons. — Cllr Roy Bailey (@DrRoyBailey) January 16, 2025

3.

That is correct and someone is feeding him all this garbage????? https://t.co/IaWOwpsQh2 — tom (@tom23438228) January 17, 2025

4.

If Musk is trying to influence UK government policy, perhaps Jess Phillips ought to be able to suggest what he should do with his space rockets. Even if they wouldn’t fit. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) January 17, 2025

5.

She was brilliant. — Sue McKee (@Sukee49) January 16, 2025

6.

This is what we think of Tommy Robinson, and of you @elonmusk . https://t.co/qDgxPFqPi3 — Percy Terrapin (@Percyofthepond) January 17, 2025

7.

#bbcqt @LiamHalligan and @NadineDorries shamed and embarrassed by @ayeshahazarika after they defended Musk and she highlighted who he is really promoting and it's not the victims of sexual abuse — James Sellar (@sellar_james) January 16, 2025

8.

By contrast, here’s Kemi Badenoch refusing to call out Musk’s despicable rhetoric.

'Jess Phillips is a big girl, she can fight her own battles.’

'He was not calling for violence.'

@IainDale presses @KemiBadenoch on what she thinks about Elon Musk calling Jess Phillips a 'rape genocide apologist'. pic.twitter.com/4kChBjkhio — LBC (@LBC) January 16, 2025

READ MORE

Elon Musk thinks King Charles should “step in” to dissolve Parliament – and was duly schooled to Mars and back

Source Dave MacLeod Image Screengrab