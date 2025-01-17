Politics elon musk Question Time

Question Time got lively when Ayesha Hazarika called Elon Musk “not fit to lick the boots of Jess Phillips” – and the audience very much agreed

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 17th, 2025

You’re probably aware of the uninformed dog-whistling carried out by Elon Musk with regard to grooming gangs in the UK, which included him lionising Tommy Robinson, demanding the King step in to remove Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, supporting Andrew Tate to step into that role, and launching a dangerous and defamatory attack on Jess Phillips.

On this week’s episode of Question Time, an audience member asked, “Elon Musk… friend or foe of the UK?”, garnering this unequivocal response from Labour Peer Ayesha Hazarika.

“The person who Elon Musk has been promoting is Tommy Robinson and that is not who we are as a society.

His attacks on Jess Phillips are absolutely disgusting. We’ve had two MPs murdered in recent times because of things getting really inflamed.

So, words do matter – words have consequences in real life. And the attacks he made on Jess Phillips were absolutely disgraceful. He knows nothing about Jess Phillips, clearly.

I don’t think he knows that much about this country, actually, in terms of the stuff he’s been tweeting, because if he knew anything about Jess Phillips and the fact that she’s dedicated her life to helping women and girls who’ve been abused, he would know that he’s not fit to lick the boots of Jess Phillips.”

Although Dave MacLeod‘s post was flooded with replies from Musk’s blue-tick army of unquestioning supporters, these reactions mirrored the response in the room.

By contrast, here’s Kemi Badenoch refusing to call out Musk’s despicable rhetoric.

