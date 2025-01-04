Elon Musk thinks King Charles should “step in” to dissolve Parliament – and was duly schooled to Mars and back

News Britain elon musk

Elon Musk – Twitter/X owner, world’s richest man and Donald Trump’s dance partner – has spent the last few weeks immersed in British politics and news for…reasons that people are still working out.

Why is Elon Musk obsessed with British politics? ITV News' Deputy Political Editor @AnushkaAsthana writeshttps://t.co/uTrZjl9GDZ — ITV News (@itvnews) January 3, 2025

In particular, Musk has been posting a lot recently about the horrific “grooming gangs” cases in places like Rotherham and Oldham, but also the inheritance tax, UK policing, championing Reform UK, and supporting Tommy Robinson.

This week, Musk supported a call from one poster on Twitter/X for King Charles to “step in”, presumably to fire Keir Starmer or dissolve Parliament or both.

Elon Musk calls on King to dissolve parliament amid row over grooming gangs https://t.co/kvObYAAh6p — ITV News (@itvnews) January 3, 2025

It may shock you to learn that Musk is not a British constitutional expert, and so was duly schooled on the way things work here.

That’s…not how it works in the UK. — Andrew Lilico (@andrew_lilico) January 3, 2025

Never thought, “Jumped up, car salesman has a tantrum” would ever be news. — Jamie Hogarth. (@jamiehogarth) January 3, 2025

Musk is living proof that being rich is no indicator of intelligence. — dennysunderland (@dennysunderland) January 3, 2025

About time that Musk – an unelected nobody was told to butt out of the UK or his businesses suffer the consequences.

All the shallow Brexiteers who believe we should bow to every word an American says after crying to ‘take back control’ need to severely look at themselves too — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 3, 2025

Mr Musk, His Majesty The King isn’t an absolute monarch or a semi-constitutional monarch. He is a constitutional monarch bound by constitutional conventions placed upon him by successive parliaments. He can’t just do what he wants when he wants to do it, and above all, he must… https://t.co/VwQtWsptBi — Matthew Sproule (@MatthewSproul13) January 3, 2025

quite extraordinary that he hasn’t even bothered to read the Wikipedia article on the British constitution – and yet he will co-lead the entity radically reforming the US state https://t.co/zbf3WCkIuD — @danmcateer.bsky.social (@daniel_mcateer) January 3, 2025

Our King is not an absolute monarch, who can just interfere in our political decisions like some rich people seem to be able to do. If you want Starmer gone, tell his party 2 change it’s leader or the other parties in Parliament 2 bring a vote of No confidence. Do better Elon. — Uhuru Mzalendo (@uhurumzalendo1) January 3, 2025

It is absurd news judgement to treat this nonsense tweet as a serious intervention & to simply fail to report the constitutional position, so giving credence to nonsense pic.twitter.com/5hIGdWt5ZO — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) January 3, 2025

Who voted for Elon Musk?

No one. Who voted for a Labour Government?

The people. That’s democracy. — shatners (@shatners144143) January 3, 2025

We need to hold the super rich to account. They have this belief that they’re above everything and everyone else, even above the law… despite they’re not elected to rule us. Elon Musk is a perfect example! — Ben Scott (Loathebuster) #LoveNotHate❤️ (@BenjscottScott) January 3, 2025

I call on the king to not acknowledge Elon musk exists — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) January 3, 2025

Is it me, or is the plot to Tomorrow Never Dies starting to be more believable?? — Mark (@Marabellak) January 3, 2025

I think you’ve misspelt “overthrow democracy” here. Easy mistake to make — Robert Rea (@robertrea) January 3, 2025

Unelected foreigner says what? — Spottydog (@SpottydogPaulG) January 3, 2025

He only answers to Lucifer pic.twitter.com/lwRJZpTNcz — Ryan (@offgriddesigner) January 3, 2025

Weird how obsessed Elon Musk is with Great Britain. Constantly spreading right wing misinformation. Suggesting we should call a general election. Advocating for the release of Tommy Robinson. He’s essentially Trumps right hand man. And now this? Dangerous times we live in. — Dr Bella (@Dr_BellaR) January 3, 2025

Hi @elonmusk we didn’t want the tories either but we followed our process and waited for general election to be called That’s how this country works it’s a democracy and will follow the rules it always has You don’t speak for millions of Brits even though your ego thinks it… pic.twitter.com/N1uDkezRLH — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) January 3, 2025

BREAKING: Elon Musk agrees that King Charles should dissolve parliament and call another General Election. OTHER BREAKING NEWS: King Charles thinks Elon is a fucking bellend pic.twitter.com/dRm3qQK5Qf — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) January 3, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/elonmusk and ITV News.