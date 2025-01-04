News Britain elon musk

Elon Musk thinks King Charles should “step in” to dissolve Parliament – and was duly schooled to Mars and back

Poke Reporter. Updated January 4th, 2025

Elon Musk – Twitter/X owner, world’s richest man and Donald Trump’s dance partner – has spent the last few weeks immersed in British politics and news for…reasons that people are still working out.

In particular, Musk has been posting a lot recently about the horrific “grooming gangs” cases in places like Rotherham and Oldham, but also the inheritance tax, UK policing, championing Reform UK, and supporting Tommy Robinson.

This week, Musk supported a call from one poster on Twitter/X for King Charles to “step in”, presumably to fire Keir Starmer or dissolve Parliament or both.

It may shock you to learn that Musk is not a British constitutional expert, and so was duly schooled on the way things work here.

Source: Twitter/X/elonmusk and ITV News.