US donald trump hollywood

Donald Trump is making Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone ‘Hollywood ambassadors’, and the reviews aren’t great

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 17th, 2025

Donald Trump‘s cabinet nominees have largely been notable for one thing – their complete unsuitability for their roles.

Examples include –

The Fox News presenter, Pete Hegseth, who is almost guaranteed to become the Defense Secretary, yet has bankrupted one veteran’s organisation, run another one into the ground, and has been accused of sexual assault and being drunk at work.

RFK Jr., the anti-vaxxer and advocate of drinking raw milk, whose unscientific health ideas sit alongside his very few sensible ones like a red flag the size of the Empire State Building next to one the size of a beach hut, making him the worst possible candidate to lead the Department of Health.

Trump’s National Intelligence Director will be Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat accused of spreading Russian misinformation, including describing Kamala Harris as being the main instigator of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On paper, his latest joint appointees would seem at least to have prior experience of their portfolio …

It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!

Except, there’s precedent for actors being the U.S. Government’s ‘eyes and ears’ in Hollywood, and it wasn’t a pretty sight for those who were blacklisted, although it turned out quite well for one particular McCarthy loyalist – Ronald Reagan.

It’s also impossible to describe the three actors named as the diplomatic type.

The Truth Social post was soon being shared on Twitter/X.

People had thoughts and questions on the clearly trumped-up roles.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2