Donald Trump is making Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone ‘Hollywood ambassadors’, and the reviews aren’t great

US donald trump hollywood

Donald Trump‘s cabinet nominees have largely been notable for one thing – their complete unsuitability for their roles.

Examples include –

The Fox News presenter, Pete Hegseth, who is almost guaranteed to become the Defense Secretary, yet has bankrupted one veteran’s organisation, run another one into the ground, and has been accused of sexual assault and being drunk at work.

RFK Jr., the anti-vaxxer and advocate of drinking raw milk, whose unscientific health ideas sit alongside his very few sensible ones like a red flag the size of the Empire State Building next to one the size of a beach hut, making him the worst possible candidate to lead the Department of Health.

Trump’s National Intelligence Director will be Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat accused of spreading Russian misinformation, including describing Kamala Harris as being the main instigator of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On paper, his latest joint appointees would seem at least to have prior experience of their portfolio …

Except, there’s precedent for actors being the U.S. Government’s ‘eyes and ears’ in Hollywood, and it wasn’t a pretty sight for those who were blacklisted, although it turned out quite well for one particular McCarthy loyalist – Ronald Reagan.

It’s also impossible to describe the three actors named as the diplomatic type.

The Truth Social post was soon being shared on Twitter/X.

Trump announces that Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone will be his Ambassadors to Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/7ptMbPNSUe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2025

People had thoughts and questions on the clearly trumped-up roles.

1.

2.

I thought MAGA said actors should stick to acting? — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 16, 2025

3.

“These are the only popular celebrities who talk to me so I will make up a fake position and give it to them as appreciation.” pic.twitter.com/VEPIrXFZEv — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 16, 2025

4.

Clown show alert pic.twitter.com/aJLkK63hAT — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 16, 2025

5.

There must not be anything he doesn't want to screw up. — Blue Paul (@gobacktosanity) January 16, 2025

6.

What does this even mean? https://t.co/HU279QWwaJ — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 16, 2025

7.

And who’s missing again? I almost feel bad for him pic.twitter.com/Mdte3V6JCr — Ronald Mannak (@ronaldmannak) January 16, 2025

8.

Embarrassing. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 16, 2025

9.

Hey, who's gonna tell Donald Trump that "ambassador to Hollywood" isn't a real job? I realize that Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone haven't worked in years, but this seems pretty sad. Were Scott Baio, James Woods, and Dean Cain not available? pic.twitter.com/0swAQ4acxM — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 16, 2025

10.