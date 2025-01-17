US guns Jon stewart takedowns

People have been sharing the ‘nastiest read they’ve ever seen’ and Jon Stewart’s takedown of this Second Amendment fanboy was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated January 17th, 2025

It all began when @beyoncegarden over on Twitter asked people to share the ‘nastiest read you’ve ever seen someone give’.

And it prompted people to share lots of memorable moments, like this one.

And indeed this one.

But none burned as savagely as this one, a simply magnificent takedown by the great Jon Stewart of Republican and Second Amendment fanboy, Nathan Dahm.

Boom!

Alas, also this.

READ MORE

Donald Trump is making Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone ‘Hollywood ambassadors’, and the reviews aren’t great

Source @beyoncegarden