People have been sharing the ‘nastiest read they’ve ever seen’ and Jon Stewart’s takedown of this Second Amendment fanboy was simply magnificent
It all began when @beyoncegarden over on Twitter asked people to share the ‘nastiest read you’ve ever seen someone give’.
what's the nastiest read you've ever seen someone give
— (@beyoncegarden) May 25, 2024
And it prompted people to share lots of memorable moments, like this one.
he CLEARED him https://t.co/MeXV6Vom7Z pic.twitter.com/MzmZSxQFaL
— (@beyoncegarden) October 30, 2024
And indeed this one.
Olivia didn’t play about her man’s kids https://t.co/EPQJhZhMNn pic.twitter.com/MuQE4onxyO
— Ana (@ellexxgrant) August 29, 2024
But none burned as savagely as this one, a simply magnificent takedown by the great Jon Stewart of Republican and Second Amendment fanboy, Nathan Dahm.
he CLEARED him https://t.co/MeXV6VoTXx pic.twitter.com/fezBF8U0MO
— (@beyoncegarden) January 16, 2025
Boom!
every single reporter in america should watch and take notes
— . (@geokonic__) January 16, 2025
Hit em with the pic.twitter.com/G3QbGlkiT5
— Alex Gusdorf (@gooseonthel00se) January 17, 2025
Raw, next question.
— Wynne Richport ️♑️ (@WynneRichport) January 16, 2025
HIS FACE HE KNEW HE WAS COOKED pic.twitter.com/fKQwv27uM0
— ~~ (@Jake_TheFox4675) January 17, 2025
Alas, also this.
owning them and pointing out heir hypocrisy does nothing. These people don’t feel shame.
— Art (@canefilms) January 16, 2025
