15 funny Bluesky posts that can be sung to the tune of Eleanor Rigby

Around eight years ago, Twitter went through a phase of setting tweets ‘to the tune of Eleanor Rigby’. It was largely thanks to the original version of this, which was also posted by Peter Silk.
To the tune of Eleanor Rigby:
Dog in a trenchcoat
Getting promoted at work but then sheds his disguise
Canine surprise
— Peter Silk / KestrelPi (@kestrelpi.bsky.social) March 1, 2024 at 5:05 PM
His 2016 tweet went wildly viral, and people realised the potential of the Beatles’ classic. Now, Bluesky has spotted its potential, too.
1.
(to the tune of Eleanor Rigby)
Skeleton Onesie, keeping me cosy while still looking all kinds of goth
It's made of cloth
— Rune, back on the Dragon Age bullshit (@goblinbuns.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 12:58 AM
2.
[to the tune of Eleanor Rigby]
Jonathan Gullis
Studies his shorts on the train with a sense of unease
Too much Febreze
— Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) November 23, 2024 at 9:32 AM
3.
(To the tune of Eleanor Rigby)
Jeremy Clarkson
Seeing his arse as his tax dodge stops being legit
Tough fucking shit
— Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 1:54 AM
4.
[To the tune of Eleanor Rigby]
Aleister Crowley,
Practicing summoning Satan while out on the beers,
Santa appears
— Bex Luther (@superbreeze.bsky.social) November 23, 2024 at 6:32 PM
5.
To the tune of Eleanor Rigby:
Horse trampolining
I sustained multiple injuries, won't go again
Two out of ten
— Peter Silk / KestrelPi (@kestrelpi.bsky.social) November 14, 2024 at 5:42 PM
6.
To the tune of Eleanor Rigby:
Black origami
Classy appearance but finding it later’s a pain
Where is my crane?
— Micky Penguins (@tommyds.bsky.social) November 12, 2024 at 2:34 PM
7.
[to the tune of Eleanor Rigby]
RFK Jr.
Conspiracy theorist seeking his first White House term
Has a brain worm
— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@abbyhiggs.bsky.social) May 16, 2024 at 8:53 PM
8.
*to the tune of Eleanor rigby* making some sausage
Leaving it raw in several jars
contracting SARS
— magic rabbit (@magicrabbit.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 8:27 PM
9.
[To the tune of Eleanor Rigby]
Raven came tapping
Perched and then sat on a bust above my chamber door.
Dearest lenore?
Ominous raven
Please take your beak from my heart and thy form from my door
Quoth "Nevermore"
— CursèdZebra (@cursedzebra.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 2:33 PM
10.
To the tune of Eleanor Rigby:
Little Miss Muffet,
Sat on a tuffet enjoying her curds and her whey
Spider says 'hey'
— Peter Silk / KestrelPi (@kestrelpi.bsky.social) December 18, 2024 at 11:22 PM
11.
(to the tune of “Eleanor Rigby”)
Drinkable mayo
Egg yolks and oil in a glass and it’s creamy and thick
Thought makes me sick
— the ohio state buckeyes enthusiast (@tacoenthusiast.swifties.social) December 10, 2024 at 2:00 PM
12.
[To the tune of Eleanor Rigby]
Crab in a bow tie,
Trying to think of a name to reflect his new wear,
Claude Debonair
— Bex Luther (@superbreeze.bsky.social) November 28, 2024 at 9:37 AM
13.
To the tune of Eleanor Rigby
Adrian Dittman
Trying to tell
The incels
That he's not
Elon Musk
Winds up a husk
— Andrew Bettridge (@andrewbettridge.bsky.social) January 4, 2025 at 9:53 PM
14.
[To the tune of Eleanor Rigby]
Please buy a Tesla
'Fully Self-Driving' is only a year away,
every day
— Ian B (@theadmiral.bsky.social) November 14, 2024 at 4:43 PM
15.
(obligatorily) to the tune of Eleanor Rigby
— jamison (@socialistboat.dad) February 2, 2024 at 1:50 AM
If only …
[to the tune of Eleanor Rigby]
President Donald
finds out that taking those documents home was a crime
he’s facing jail time
— Janel Comeau (@verybadllama.bsky.social) June 9, 2023 at 1:13 AM
