15 funny Bluesky posts that can be sung to the tune of Eleanor Rigby

Around eight years ago, Twitter went through a phase of setting tweets ‘to the tune of Eleanor Rigby’. It was largely thanks to the original version of this, which was also posted by Peter Silk.

To the tune of Eleanor Rigby: Dog in a trenchcoat

Getting promoted at work but then sheds his disguise

Canine surprise — Peter Silk / KestrelPi (@kestrelpi.bsky.social) March 1, 2024 at 5:05 PM

His 2016 tweet went wildly viral, and people realised the potential of the Beatles’ classic. Now, Bluesky has spotted its potential, too.

1.

(to the tune of Eleanor Rigby) Skeleton Onesie, keeping me cosy while still looking all kinds of goth It's made of cloth [image or embed] — Rune, back on the Dragon Age bullshit (@goblinbuns.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 12:58 AM

2.

[to the tune of Eleanor Rigby] Jonathan Gullis

Studies his shorts on the train with a sense of unease

Too much Febreze — Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) November 23, 2024 at 9:32 AM

3.

(To the tune of Eleanor Rigby) Jeremy Clarkson

Seeing his arse as his tax dodge stops being legit

Tough fucking shit — Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 1:54 AM

4.

[To the tune of Eleanor Rigby] Aleister Crowley,

Practicing summoning Satan while out on the beers,

Santa appears — Bex Luther (@superbreeze.bsky.social) November 23, 2024 at 6:32 PM

5.

To the tune of Eleanor Rigby:

Horse trampolining

I sustained multiple injuries, won't go again

Two out of ten — Peter Silk / KestrelPi (@kestrelpi.bsky.social) November 14, 2024 at 5:42 PM

6.

To the tune of Eleanor Rigby:

Black origami

Classy appearance but finding it later’s a pain

Where is my crane? — Micky Penguins (@tommyds.bsky.social) November 12, 2024 at 2:34 PM

7.

[to the tune of Eleanor Rigby] RFK Jr.

Conspiracy theorist seeking his first White House term

Has a brain worm — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@abbyhiggs.bsky.social) May 16, 2024 at 8:53 PM

8.

*to the tune of Eleanor rigby* making some sausage

Leaving it raw in several jars

contracting SARS — magic rabbit (@magicrabbit.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 8:27 PM

9.

[To the tune of Eleanor Rigby] Raven came tapping

Perched and then sat on a bust above my chamber door.

Dearest lenore? Ominous raven

Please take your beak from my heart and thy form from my door

Quoth "Nevermore" [image or embed] — CursèdZebra (@cursedzebra.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 2:33 PM

10.

To the tune of Eleanor Rigby: Little Miss Muffet,

Sat on a tuffet enjoying her curds and her whey

Spider says 'hey' — Peter Silk / KestrelPi (@kestrelpi.bsky.social) December 18, 2024 at 11:22 PM

11.

(to the tune of “Eleanor Rigby”) Drinkable mayo

Egg yolks and oil in a glass and it’s creamy and thick

Thought makes me sick [image or embed] — the ohio state buckeyes enthusiast (@tacoenthusiast.swifties.social) December 10, 2024 at 2:00 PM

12.

[To the tune of Eleanor Rigby] Crab in a bow tie,

Trying to think of a name to reflect his new wear,

Claude Debonair — Bex Luther (@superbreeze.bsky.social) November 28, 2024 at 9:37 AM

13.

To the tune of Eleanor Rigby Adrian Dittman

Trying to tell

The incels

That he's not

Elon Musk

Winds up a husk — Andrew Bettridge (@andrewbettridge.bsky.social) January 4, 2025 at 9:53 PM

14.

[To the tune of Eleanor Rigby] Please buy a Tesla

'Fully Self-Driving' is only a year away,

every day — Ian B (@theadmiral.bsky.social) November 14, 2024 at 4:43 PM

15.

If only …

[to the tune of Eleanor Rigby] President Donald

finds out that taking those documents home was a crime

he’s facing jail time — Janel Comeau (@verybadllama.bsky.social) June 9, 2023 at 1:13 AM

