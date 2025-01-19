Politics donald trump Liz Truss

Liz Truss shared a boot-licking post about Trump as she arrived in D.C. for the inauguration, and got dragged into next year – 21 vote-winning reactions

Poke Staff. Updated January 19th, 2025

It’s just a day to the second inauguration of Donald Trump – at the time of writing – and the last-minute change of plans to avoid the expected freezing weather has drastically reduced the numbers who will see the event in person.

While the powerful and very rich are guaranteed a seat, the ordinary MAGA-on-the-street will be left out in the cold. Literally.

They’re not happy.

We’re less sure about where Liz Truss will end up on the day, despite her embarrassing fangirl post.

In DC. The new @realDonaldTrump term can't come soon enough. The West needs it. With an image of Truss in a Washington D.C. street, wearing a blue coat and a MAGA cap, carrying a large red handbag and standing with an American flag in the near background.

Once again, Liz Truss was roundly mocked by the internet.

