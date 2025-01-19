Liz Truss shared a boot-licking post about Trump as she arrived in D.C. for the inauguration, and got dragged into next year – 21 vote-winning reactions

Politics donald trump Liz Truss

It’s just a day to the second inauguration of Donald Trump – at the time of writing – and the last-minute change of plans to avoid the expected freezing weather has drastically reduced the numbers who will see the event in person.

While the powerful and very rich are guaranteed a seat, the ordinary MAGA-on-the-street will be left out in the cold. Literally.

"All tickets (to the inauguration) will be considered commemorative." In other words, MAGA took the bait and then Trump switched. Monday is going to suck for a lot of reasons, but it's going to suck for them as well. And I love this for them. pic.twitter.com/Znr4Y6FpwY — Marmel (@Marmel) January 18, 2025

Delicious that all these common folk MAGAs out there in DC now are finding out the inauguration is a private party for the rich and Trump doesn’t care about them or need them anymore pic.twitter.com/LABu3DxZ54 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 18, 2025

They’re not happy.

Looks like Tammie could've afforded to buy eggs if she didn't blow thousands of dollars to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/db2h8U4CP3 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 18, 2025

He sold 220,000 tickets to the inauguration. Tens of thousands of people flew to D.C. for it. Only to find out at the last minute that it’s being held indoors and they will be unable to attend in person due to limited space in the rotunda. What a motherfucking grifter and POS. pic.twitter.com/yhzTYYf4V4 — Andrew—New YouTube Channel @LiveFromTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) January 18, 2025

We’re less sure about where Liz Truss will end up on the day, despite her embarrassing fangirl post.

Once again, Liz Truss was roundly mocked by the internet.

You might remember Liz Truss from “will she outlast this lettuce?” Spoiler alert: she didn’t https://t.co/2D3MnypKnR — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 17, 2025

I beg you to cease and desist from embarrassing yourself and this country further. https://t.co/DKdCHgZilR — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) January 17, 2025

I’m now convinced you are one of the greatest improvisational comedians of the last 100 years. Kudos for fooling everybody into thinking you were serious. https://t.co/BJPQKg0fsb — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 18, 2025

Many people thought Liz Truss couldn’t embarrass herself further. But they seriously underestimated her on that front. https://t.co/01g9bLb74S — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) January 17, 2025

Lettuce from America https://t.co/dhigdabJAG — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) January 18, 2025

How do you introduce yourself? Hi my name is Liz and I was the PM for the UK for 7 and a half hours? — Humanity United (@Humanityclouded) January 17, 2025

So as he is being sworn in are you going to leap to your feet and scream that you are joining Reform so Farage get's maximum exposure (despite him popping out for a fag and missing it) — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 17, 2025

first person to get a photo with liz truss in DC with a head of lettuce gets $100 https://t.co/bmZM49axlX — Elijah Watson (@yourfriendlyorg) January 17, 2025

This is not a parody. https://t.co/gP6a7TfmGM — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) January 18, 2025

You ought to be ashamed of yourself, simping for an adjudicated rapist. You disgust me. pic.twitter.com/QuPdzs7iOn — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 17, 2025

