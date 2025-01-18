Donald Trump’s moving his Inauguration indoors due to the cold – and people are mocking the “snowflake” into next week

News donald trump

Just two days to go until Donald Trump officially succeeds Joe Biden as US president – and Trump’s Inauguration is set to be historic in more ways than one.

Not only will this be just the second time in American history that a president is sworn in for a second non-consecutive term (Grover Cleveland was the other, trivia fans), Trump’s Inauguration will be the first one in 40 years to take place indoors.

President-elect Donald Trump said he is moving his inauguration indoors Monday due to the freezing weather expected in Washington, D.C. Trump said he’ll be sworn in and deliver his inauguration address inside the Capitol Rotunda. https://t.co/z0LDTDssDF pic.twitter.com/BlJM5bO413 — ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2025

The inaugural address will take place inside the US Capitol’s rotunda, rather than outside the building as usual. It’s the first time such a change in protocol has occurred since Ronald Reagan’s second Inauguration in 1985.

NEWS President-elect Trump confirms that his inaugural ceremony is being moved indoors to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda due to dangerously cold temperatures. It’s set to be 24 degrees in Washington on Monday with a wind chill of 6-10 degrees (or 8-12 degrees depending on the… pic.twitter.com/D0Myt6Nyzt — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 17, 2025

Trump made the announcement on his TruthSocial platform. It reads:

“January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen. It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!). Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience! We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In. All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.—Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening. Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The break in tradition has prompted a big response online, with many mocking Trump for not wanting to brave the elements, as well as viewing the move as a way of avoiding a repeat of Trump’s meltdown about crowd sizes that resulted from his first Inauguration.

There’s also the matter of some Trump supporters being, erm, familiar with the rotunda of the US Capital building.

1.

Well the great thing about moving Trump’s inauguration to the rotunda is that all of his supporters already know how to get there pic.twitter.com/yjSPBcUJly — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) January 17, 2025

2.

Imagine being the guy who just set up 100,000 chairs on the National Mall and they announce they’re moving the inauguration indoors pic.twitter.com/ddH1k4tBYT — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 17, 2025

3.

William Henry Harrison rn https://t.co/ybqbozCR5I pic.twitter.com/zze1lmaeyN — The Ball Is Orange (@theballisorange) January 17, 2025

4.

Robbing us of good future Memes, wow pic.twitter.com/JcYMHsC4Wo — TSDR Trading (@TSDR_Trading) January 17, 2025

5.

And… He wants to buy Greenland. pic.twitter.com/upXvgycKkP — Dez Dez (@dez9g8) January 17, 2025

6.

How the hell are you expecting to invade Canada? — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) January 17, 2025

7.

“Despite sub-freezing temperatures, hundreds of thousands watched the ceremony in front of the Capitol.” JFK’s presidential inauguration, January 20, 1961. pic.twitter.com/7i6k9rxOvW — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 17, 2025

8.

JFK & Jackie Kennedy walked from the White House to the Capitol for his inauguration. Trump moved his inauguration into the Capitol Rotunda because he’s worried he’s going to be too cold. pic.twitter.com/jgs24zOfST — Brad Bo (@BradBeauregardJ) January 17, 2025

9.

JFK standing outside without an overcoat in 22 degrees during his inauguration. Trump is such a snowflake. pic.twitter.com/st9vAALdkU — _ (@SundaeDivine) January 18, 2025

10.

I attended Obama’s first inauguration.

Massive crowd.

Bitter cold. Why they moving Trump’s indoors…

too many snowflakes? ❄️⛄️ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 17, 2025

11.