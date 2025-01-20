Donald Trump just said they ‘rigged the election’ out loud and people’s jaws hit the floor – only 9 responses you need

US donald trump inauguration

We knew we’d be writing lots about Donald Trump on the day of his (second) inauguration but we didn’t think it would be a video of him doing this.

It’s Trump addressing his adoring hordes at his his pre-inauguration rally where he basically says they ‘rigged the election’ and – seriously – there’s nothing basically about it.

Trump on the Olympics and World Cup: It’s only because they rigged the election that I’ll be your president representing you there pic.twitter.com/UYcNkp4itX — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

And it’s fair to say it caught people off guard. Totally off guard.

So Trump is rambling on about he and Elon rigging the election?! Am I missing something or is he confessing to yet another damn crime?! https://t.co/aDdOqjyNWM — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 20, 2025

And There It Is!!! I think he just put this on Elon! https://t.co/k0JvAfFMCc — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) January 19, 2025

Is he saying he rigged the election because that I believe. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 19, 2025

He said BEFORE the election that he had all the votes. — Wendy L. Temple (@temple_winds) January 20, 2025

THEY RIGGED THE ELECTION?! DUDE… HE IS ADMITTING IT!!! DO NOT SWEAR HIM IN!!! https://t.co/Uhj5K9xCFM — Harrison Becker (@HarrisonBecker7) January 19, 2025

He said it…twice. — Jay H. McCabe (@JayMcCabe) January 20, 2025

he is even honest about rigging the election now? — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) January 20, 2025

Except it’s slightly more complicated than that (at least, we think it’s slightly more complicated than that). Over to @DemNationalist to explain.

I hate to be the Trump whisperer here but it’s pretty simple what he’s saying: If he won in 2020, he wouldn’t be President in 2024 and thus presiding over the Olympic games. Because they “rigged” 2020 though, he became President in 2024 and WILL be presiding over the Olympic… — Nothing Ever Happens (@DemNationalist) January 19, 2025

Ah, okay, we think we get it now. Probably.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s surely this.

For a man who says what he means, he sure needs a lot of people to translate what he really meant to say. — Kate (@katetake2.bsky) (@nicholsonks1) January 20, 2025

