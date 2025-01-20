Elon Musk wants to Make Europe Great Again, and Europe wants Elon Musk to keep his beak out of it – 17 mega-clapbacks

US elon musk

When Elon Musk is sworn in as President of the U.S.A. today, he will make history as the first foreign-born leader of the country. Just kidding, but it’s not far wrong.

Musk’s fingers (and dollars) are all over Donald Trump‘s victory, largely thanks to the Twitter algorithm pushing pro-Trump voices, including widespread misinformation and dogwhistling rhetoric – something he has been replicating with some of Europe’s far-right politicians and commentators, including Tommy Robinson in the U.K. and the extremist AfD Party in Germany.

The E.U. has noticed.

The European Commission has asked X to hand over internal documents about its algorithms as it steps up its investigation into whether Elon Musk’s social media platform has breached EU rules on content moderationhttps://t.co/DWR3YiJ5PT — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 17, 2025

The EU has ordered Elon Musk to let their engineers have access to Twitter's code to prove it isn't biased and passes the EU's Laws for Freedom of Speech. He is damned either way, hand it over and Twitter will be banned. Refuse and Twitter will be banned too. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 18, 2025

It made the timing of this post raise a few eyebrows.

He wasn’t done – of course.

Musk’s knowledge of Europe doesn’t appear to be strong, which is fair enough for a man primarily engaged in trying to get his rockets to stop exploding, or trying to get his cars to stop bursting into flames, but less excusable for a man with his grubby fingers buried deep in America’s political pie.

Has anyone informed Elon Musk that Europe is not one giant country? pic.twitter.com/rtb3WfjDTp — The Builder (@frankflynn20016) January 19, 2025

The U.K. is already only too well-aware of the potential depth of his meddling, after he suggested the King dissolve Parliament to remove Keir Starmer from office.

If he thinks he can buy Europe and change its name to X, he’s got another think coming.

1.

Europe has never stopped being great. Life expectancy is currently significantly higher than the USA (81.5 v 77.4), homicide rate is significantly lower – the US homicide rate by firearm is 22 times higher than the EU https://t.co/gw9RlPHpGN and we have a much better work life… pic.twitter.com/PgPCIkHsL3 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 18, 2025

2.

This is what explains Musk’s recent obsession with backing the far right in Europe and going on about making Europe great again. This and the racism. Everything else is noise. https://t.co/HXaSrzHAlI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 18, 2025

3.

What the f*** does Europe have to do with Musk? A: Nothing. pic.twitter.com/JHd09s7BPf — KT "Special CIA Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) January 19, 2025

4.

– Europe has a welfare system.

– Europe has free higher education.

– Europe has great public transport.

– Europe has a higher life expectancy.

– Europe has a much lower cost of living.

– Europe has good and cheap healthcare.

– Europe has a much higher standard of quality of… https://t.co/XsoNoi2aVE — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) January 18, 2025

5.

Our pessimism is only linked to you meddling in our affairs. MEGA = Make Elon Go Away. https://t.co/liLVJBqP1p — [email protected] (@Cassizzi) January 18, 2025

6.

He had to pay for Amurkha. It appears he now thinks he's therefore got Europe for free. https://t.co/DfM2AZA0Tp — philip white (@whiteswine) January 19, 2025

7.

It’s like dad jokes mixed with the most annoying person you went to high school with https://t.co/57fyt3EFQ3 — Kenneth Lipp (@kennethlipp) January 18, 2025

8.

MEGA Make Elon Go Away Who’s with me pic.twitter.com/Zb8XdoSU5f — Ringmaster Fella (@jaanus) January 18, 2025

9.

When was Europe at its peak? Celtic?

Roman?

Middle-Ages?

Napoleon?

World Wars?

Post WW2? — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) January 18, 2025

10.

"Make Elon Go Away" is trending, on his own platform, lmao https://t.co/zWKHKu5fRO — Roulette (@uranoutofluck) January 18, 2025

11.

12.

May Elon Get Anal-itch https://t.co/WWReJ0IYYl — Theo den ⭕️s (@osdenm) January 19, 2025

13.

Musk seems to be late to the party; Hungary's EU presidency, with its subservient "Make Europe Great Again" slogan, has already ended. pic.twitter.com/LPOi47PYpW — Szabolcs Panyi (@panyiszabolcs) January 18, 2025

14.

I can’t wait to see you tell Saudis to overthrow MBS in the name of “free speech” You’re gonna help them right? pic.twitter.com/bqGGhudViC — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) January 18, 2025

15.

#MEGA Make Elon Go Away! Send the balding South African flab-bucket to Mars! pic.twitter.com/MchsisjlV1 — Petronius Maximus (@peterbriggs) January 18, 2025

16.

And in Europe, school kids don't have regular practice in what to do when there's a shooter on-site. https://t.co/zy0BHZ4fOE — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) January 19, 2025

17.

Europe is a continent. You think the continent will end? — Fi (@rahhead01) January 18, 2025

The stats suggest Europe has already marked Musk’s card.

Elon Musk is astoundingly unpopular in Europe In Italy, Germany, and the UK he has a 70%+ disapproval rating 80% of Ireland believes he's a threat to democracy These poll results come after he's made recent headlines/political interventions in all of these countries — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) January 18, 2025

Guy Verhofstadt, who knows a thing or two about how Europe runs, added this.

Europe doesn’t need your hollow slogans or your brand of tech oligarchy. must be defended from nationalist populism and profiteers who undermine democracy, or risk losing the solidarity and progress that make Europe truly great! pic.twitter.com/nuiAfZvMpQ — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) January 19, 2025

We’re just waiting for Musk to suggest they have a cage match.

READ MORE

This video questioning the ‘genius’ of Elon Musk should be essential viewing for his adoring fans

Image Wikimedia Commons