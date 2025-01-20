US elon musk

Elon Musk wants to Make Europe Great Again, and Europe wants Elon Musk to keep his beak out of it – 17 mega-clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 20th, 2025

When Elon Musk is sworn in as President of the U.S.A. today, he will make history as the first foreign-born leader of the country. Just kidding, but it’s not far wrong.

Musk’s fingers (and dollars) are all over Donald Trump‘s victory, largely thanks to the Twitter algorithm pushing pro-Trump voices, including widespread misinformation and dogwhistling rhetoric – something he has been replicating with some of Europe’s far-right politicians and commentators, including Tommy Robinson in the U.K. and the extremist AfD Party in Germany.

The E.U. has noticed.

It made the timing of this post raise a few eyebrows.

From MAGA to MEGA: Make Europe Great Again!

He wasn’t done – of course.

So many people in Europe lack hope for the future or think Europe is “bad” in some way. Pervasive pessimism. This will lead to the end of Europe. Therefore, it must change.

Musk’s knowledge of Europe doesn’t appear to be strong, which is fair enough for a man primarily engaged in trying to get his rockets to stop exploding, or trying to get his cars to stop bursting into flames, but less excusable for a man with his grubby fingers buried deep in America’s political pie.

The U.K. is already only too well-aware of the potential depth of his meddling, after he suggested the King dissolve Parliament to remove Keir Starmer from office.

If he thinks he can buy Europe and change its name to X, he’s got another think coming.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

The stats suggest Europe has already marked Musk’s card.

Guy Verhofstadt, who knows a thing or two about how Europe runs, added this.

We’re just waiting for Musk to suggest they have a cage match.

READ MORE

This video questioning the ‘genius’ of Elon Musk should be essential viewing for his adoring fans

Image Wikimedia Commons