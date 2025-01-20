Kid Rock went on BBC News and started flirting with the presenter and the entire internet cringed itself into next year

US BBC donald trump inauguration

It was always going to be a day of unusual spectacle, but we didn’t expected it to get quite so unusual quite so early.

And when we say ‘unusual’, what we really mean is surely the most cringeworthy thing you’ll see this year (we know it’s early) or possibly any year.

It’s mega Maga Kid Rock – you remember – who was invited on to BBC News to talk to Catriona Perry about his hero on the eve of his return to the White House, and it’s the BBC’s worst booking since Rage Against the Machine.

Because this happened (sound up), as shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb.

Kid Rock flirting on BBC News is some of the most awkward television you’ll see this year. pic.twitter.com/IuYQbS083d — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 20, 2025

What is it with Catriona Perry and these Republicans?

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

And just a few of the things people said about Kid Rock.

Oh. My. Giddy. Aunt. Strong stomach required for Kid Rock’s BBC News interview; I cringed so hard, I folded in on myself. https://t.co/vr4WOZmWb9 — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) January 20, 2025

my guy was rizzing up a BBC journalist on BBC News — Celestial Skeptic (@Calzeto1_) January 20, 2025

ewwww jesus christttt he obviously hadn’t realised the bbc has a very different vibe to fox news https://t.co/eknBOkjLXE — lily webb (@lilywebb__) January 20, 2025

What a tragic wanker. — Brexit Air Cargo Ltd (@jemmy_wood) January 20, 2025

I feel like this entire interaction is very reflective of how the Trump presidency is going to go. https://t.co/R8NxyYlI3M — Flum (@flumcake) January 20, 2025

And before that he’d gone off about going to the Canadian Embassy (which would normally have a good view of the ceremony) but spouting 51st state and Governor Gretzky nonsense. Seriously, who invited him? https://t.co/VwDBtbnzcv — David James (@semaj_d) January 20, 2025

Kid Rock won’t be getting scheduled in by the BBC for quite a while https://t.co/0WDuYw3H5x — Celestial Skeptic (@Calzeto1_) January 20, 2025

Last word to one of favourite radio presenters, @AasmahMir.

FFS

*lifetime ban for Kid Rock* https://t.co/6zweJpOuza — Aasmah Mir (@AasmahMir) January 20, 2025

