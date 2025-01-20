US BBC donald trump inauguration

Kid Rock went on BBC News and started flirting with the presenter and the entire internet cringed itself into next year

John Plunkett. Updated January 20th, 2025

It was always going to be a day of unusual spectacle, but we didn’t expected it to get quite so unusual quite so early.

And when we say ‘unusual’, what we really mean is surely the most cringeworthy thing you’ll see this year (we know it’s early) or possibly any year.

It’s mega Maga Kid Rock – you remember – who was invited on to BBC News to talk to Catriona Perry about his hero on the eve of his return to the White House, and it’s the BBC’s worst booking since Rage Against the Machine.

Because this happened (sound up), as shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb.

What is it with Catriona Perry and these Republicans?

And just a few of the things people said about Kid Rock.

Last word to one of favourite radio presenters, @AasmahMir.

Source @scottygb