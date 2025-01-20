Suella Braverman’s gone to Washington for Trump’s inauguration and C4 News had the only question worth asking and it’s brilliant

US donald trump inauguration Suella Braverman

Once upon a time Conservative leadership wannabe Suella Braverman’s gone to Washington DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The two times former Home Secretary said it was a ‘great honour’ to attend the official anointing of Trump’s return to the White House and naturally shared her delight on Twitter. No word on whether she’ll meet up with her fellow Tory Liz Truss, who’s also gone stateside for the event.

Great to be in Washington DC for President Trump’s Inauguration. Tomorrow a new era of security, prosperity and hope begins for the USA and the world. Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/XSqFML1mKA — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) January 19, 2025

Her arrival (and accompanying video) was already cringeworthy enough, you might think …

You think there’s no way Suella Braverman MP could possibly make a bigger fool of herself, and then she goes and smashes it right out of the park.pic.twitter.com/mZw4kH6DU6 — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 19, 2025

We all knew a creeping little arse-licker like this at school. When they’ve surgically removed you from his hole, consider staying there Dr Spew. How fucking embarrassing you are. https://t.co/7ZVR7zA3V4 — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) January 20, 2025

I’m almost certainly taking a few days off Twitter. Oh, and this fetishising of American MAGA culture can fuck off into the Atlantic. We need to resist. Stand up for British institutions – NHS, BBC, RNLI, Natural Trust, Universities, Civil Service etc. https://t.co/mnsfZ5YaWr — Ben (@BenInRushcliffe) January 19, 2025

Did no-one tell her that the Mounties are Canadian? https://t.co/s21ZN9HYrk — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 19, 2025

She is so fake and low energy it’s actually embarrassing. https://t.co/mT5JISJHLj — Akunjee (@mohammedakunjee) January 20, 2025

… but that would be to reckon without the intervention of the estimable Channel 4 News, who only had one question to ask that it (and everyone else) really, really wanted answered. The fact she was on a flight with Laurence Fox made the whole thing even better.

Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman and right-wing commentator Laurence Fox arrive in Washington DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration. Wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap, Suella Braverman says she is ‘grateful’ for the invite. pic.twitter.com/5WXISBhNTi — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 19, 2025

Simply magnificent.

Note how Braverman ignores the question when asked if she’s actually been invited by Trumppic.twitter.com/CsuhR8kcSZ — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 19, 2025

With Farage, Truss, Braverman and Fox leaving Britain to be in the USA, remarkably the average IQ of both nations has gone up. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) January 20, 2025

Suella Braverman: “It’s an honour to be here, and I’m ‘grateful’ for the invitation. Reporter: “You got a direct invitation from Mr Trump?” Braverman: “I’m very much looking forward to attending the rally tomorrow.” The imaginary invitation. The End. — Conscious Stranger (@aware_wanderer) January 19, 2025

We’re not sending our best… https://t.co/3GizakIR24 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 19, 2025

