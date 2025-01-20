US donald trump inauguration Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman’s gone to Washington for Trump’s inauguration and C4 News had the only question worth asking and it’s brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated January 20th, 2025

Once upon a time Conservative leadership wannabe Suella Braverman’s gone to Washington DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The two times former Home Secretary said it was a ‘great honour’ to attend the official anointing of Trump’s return to the White House and naturally shared her delight on Twitter. No word on whether she’ll meet up with her fellow Tory Liz Truss, who’s also gone stateside for the event.

Her arrival (and accompanying video) was already cringeworthy enough, you might think …

… but that would be to reckon without the intervention of the estimable Channel 4 News, who only had one question to ask that it (and everyone else) really, really wanted answered. The fact she was on a flight with Laurence Fox made the whole thing even better.

Simply magnificent.

