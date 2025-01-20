Liz Truss went to Washington to welcome Donald Trump and Dom Joly’s A++ response beat all-comers

Celebrity dom joly donald trump inauguration

Prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss took time out from her busy schedule to travel to Washington DC for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Presumably she’ll be watching it from a bar or her hotel room rather than actually going to the real thing, but we’re sure it will be time well spent.

In DC. The new @realDonaldTrump term can't come soon enough. The West needs it. pic.twitter.com/mlzJuUPGxt — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 17, 2025

And her trip across the Atlantic generated no end of mockery as you might imagine.

I beg you to cease and desist from embarrassing yourself and this country further. https://t.co/DKdCHgZilR — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) January 17, 2025

Lettuce from America? — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) January 17, 2025

Many people thought Liz Truss couldn’t embarrass herself further. But they seriously underestimated her on that front. https://t.co/01g9bLb74S — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) January 17, 2025

I hate to be horrible, but you shame your nation almost as much out of office, as you did in it. — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) January 18, 2025

first person to get a photo with liz truss in DC with a head of lettuce gets $100 https://t.co/bmZM49axlX — Elijah Watson (@yourfriendlyorg) January 17, 2025

But surely no-one said it better than Dom Joly.

I’m now convinced you are one of the greatest improvisational comedians of the last 100 years. Kudos for fooling everybody into thinking you were serious. https://t.co/BJPQKg0fsb — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 18, 2025

Nailed it.

lol. Acutely accurate. — frenetic eclectic (@eclecticfriend3) January 18, 2025

She certainly makes me laugh — tracy diciacca (@reecapie) January 18, 2025

Chris Morris couldn’t have done better. Sadly, it’s not so funny when an entire country is the victim of the joke. — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) January 18, 2025

And the occasional hate Joly prompted …

You're going to hate Monday aren't you Dom. Good, we're going to love it, woke is finished. — Tony (@EvacTony) January 18, 2025

… just made us enjoy it even more.

