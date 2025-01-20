Celebrity dom joly donald trump inauguration

Liz Truss went to Washington to welcome Donald Trump and Dom Joly’s A++ response beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated January 20th, 2025

Prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss took time out from her busy schedule to travel to Washington DC for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Presumably she’ll be watching it from a bar or her hotel room rather than actually going to the real thing, but we’re sure it will be time well spent.

And her trip across the Atlantic generated no end of mockery as you might imagine.

But surely no-one said it better than Dom Joly.

Nailed it.

And the occasional hate Joly prompted …

… just made us enjoy it even more.

