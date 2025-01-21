Lee Anderson praised Donald Trump for ‘ending prounouns’ and ended up schooled into the next parliament

Politics donald trump lee anderson

Like his party leader Nigel Farage, Reform UK chief whip (ha!) Lee Anderson wasn’t invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Unlike Farage, Anderson chose not to fly to the US anyway and caught some of it on TV instead.

And the bit that got 30p Lee really excited was when Trump announced there would be only two recognised genders in the US.

‘It will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders.’ Donald Trump says that from now on ‘male and female’ will be the only two recognised genders in the US. pic.twitter.com/7znrm03iFn — LBC (@LBC) January 20, 2025

Anderson went on Twitter to hail the ‘end of pronouns’ as he saw it.

The end of pronouns About time https://t.co/gGcjvrSG80 — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 20, 2025

And we’re glad he did – sort of – because he ended up schooled into the next parliament and ably demonstrated the sort of intellect we’re up against here.

1.

Fairly remarkable that a British MP either doesn’t know what a pronoun is or genuinely thinks we can get by without them https://t.co/3xYtIuUmaA — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 21, 2025

2.

33% of your previous tweet was pronouns. https://t.co/7ti11y1e1W — Woke Lefty (@WokeLefty188846) January 20, 2025

3.

Lee wishes to ONLY be referred to as “Anderson” I shall respect Anderson’s wishes. (To be fair, honourable member was never an appropriate for Anderson) https://t.co/EvfM5263Pr — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) January 21, 2025

4.

It appears that Britain thickest person thinks trump is the president of the sovereign state of Britain — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) January 20, 2025

5.

There ain’t no way you’re posting “the end of pronouns” seriously — Will (@willglloyd) January 20, 2025

6.

How are we going to communicate without pronouns Anderson? Do you not study basic grammar in school? — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 20, 2025

7.

Easy to be confused with such a big concept Lee.. no wonder you’re relieved https://t.co/UWtUK64qg9 — Patrick- allergic to right wing extremism (@PatrickHanrahan) January 20, 2025

8.

Okay Lee. Your challenge is to go an entire day without pronouns. This will get you started. pic.twitter.com/nRlAPxJIEg — Jane Riekemann #FBPE (@jriekemann) January 21, 2025

9.

You can’t speak English without pronouns!! — Elizabeth Hopkins (@H60412Hopkins) January 20, 2025

10.

Can he really be that stupid? https://t.co/QBM81vN2Ys — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) January 21, 2025

11.

Now do frontal adverbials — Kris Burill (@KBurill99168) January 20, 2025

12.

First Lee came for the pronouns. Next up the verbs. Anyone using verbs will be called woke. Then on to the nouns… — Sausage (@SausageSpice) January 21, 2025

13.

Calling all GCSE students! Stop learning about pronouns! Lee Anderson has pronounced the end of pronouns! I don’t quite know how “he” is going to communicate but hey ho! https://t.co/VgwyAJDIX6 — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) January 20, 2025

Or if you prefer it especially NSFW …

Don’t worry mate, your Pronouns will always be Thick/Cunt. https://t.co/vL6ThX9J5m — Flibberty Gibbert (@ReturnOfDadbo) January 20, 2025

