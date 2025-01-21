Politics donald trump lee anderson

Lee Anderson praised Donald Trump for ‘ending prounouns’ and ended up schooled into the next parliament

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2025

Like his party leader Nigel Farage, Reform UK chief whip (ha!) Lee Anderson wasn’t invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Unlike Farage, Anderson chose not to fly to the US anyway and caught some of it on TV instead.

And the bit that got 30p Lee really excited was when Trump announced there would be only two recognised genders in the US.

Anderson went on Twitter to hail the ‘end of pronouns’ as he saw it.

And we’re glad he did – sort of – because he ended up schooled into the next parliament and ably demonstrated the sort of intellect we’re up against here.

Or if you prefer it especially NSFW …

