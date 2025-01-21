Donald Trump trying to appear smart with a reporter ended just as well as you thought it would and it’s going to be a long 4 years

US donald trump spain

Donald Trump isn’t wasting his time since he returned to the White House signing no end of executive orders pardoning bad guys (January 6 rioters) and canceling good – very good – things (the Paris climate pact).

He’s also been busy flinging tariffs around – his second favourite word begining with T – and it was with this in mind that Spain came up in this particular exchange with a reporter.

And Trump’s (brief) attempt to appear smart ended just as well as you thought it would.

Trump: They are brics nation, Spain? Do you know what a brics nation is? You will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/APkdaw1D9f — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2025

Plot twist: Spain is not a BRICS country.

And these 13 responses surely say it best.

1.

OMG. He’s that stupid. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 21, 2025

2.

Trump lacks basic knowledge of international alliances.

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa… Spain is not a BRICS member, nor is it associated with the bloc.‍ — Eva P (@Eva_eva_P) January 21, 2025

3.

And so it begins…‍♂️ — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) January 21, 2025

4.

Executive order: Spain is now a BRICS nation! https://t.co/34lJmX5pFX — Bokoen1 (@bokoen1) January 21, 2025

5.

Everyone knows BRICS stands for Belgium, Rhode Island, Canada and Spain. — Paulie Blade (@PaulieBlade) January 21, 2025

6.