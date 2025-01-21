Donald Trump trying to appear smart with a reporter ended just as well as you thought it would and it’s going to be a long 4 years
Donald Trump isn’t wasting his time since he returned to the White House signing no end of executive orders pardoning bad guys (January 6 rioters) and canceling good – very good – things (the Paris climate pact).
He’s also been busy flinging tariffs around – his second favourite word begining with T – and it was with this in mind that Spain came up in this particular exchange with a reporter.
And Trump’s (brief) attempt to appear smart ended just as well as you thought it would.
Trump: They are brics nation, Spain? Do you know what a brics nation is? You will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/APkdaw1D9f
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2025
Plot twist: Spain is not a BRICS country.
And these 13 responses surely say it best.
