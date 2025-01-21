US donald trump inauguration nigel farage

Nigel Farage was asked if he actually made it into the Capitol for Trump’s inauguration and it’s the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2025

Hard to believe we know but Donald Trump’s second inauguration day turned out to be more shocking – so much more shocking – than many people had anticipated (and not just because of Elon Musk).

There were glimmers of light in the gloom of course – Melania Trump’s hat and that most unfortunate ‘kiss’, for instance – and this is definitely another one.

It’s Nigel Farage who’d been proudly wanging on before the event about his hero Trump and flew all the way to Washington for the occasion.

So what was it like for the Reform UK leader to actually be in the Capitol with his good friend for the occasion? Must have been amazing, right?

Er …

A supremely satisfying exchange. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude.

Thoughts and prayers …

Source @implausibleblog