Nigel Farage was asked if he actually made it into the Capitol for Trump’s inauguration and it’s the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

Hard to believe we know but Donald Trump’s second inauguration day turned out to be more shocking – so much more shocking – than many people had anticipated (and not just because of Elon Musk).

There were glimmers of light in the gloom of course – Melania Trump’s hat and that most unfortunate ‘kiss’, for instance – and this is definitely another one.

It’s Nigel Farage who’d been proudly wanging on before the event about his hero Trump and flew all the way to Washington for the occasion.

We are so back. pic.twitter.com/o2E5z1Rfoy — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 19, 2025

So what was it like for the Reform UK leader to actually be in the Capitol with his good friend for the occasion? Must have been amazing, right?

Er …

Chris Hope, “You watched the inauguration, where were you, were you in the Capital rotunda?” Nigel Farage, “No.. No.. No.. Didn’t make the cut.. I had a good seat.. But.. No.. I mean look.. Frankly.. Err.. It.. You know” Chris Hope, “I saw Boris Johnson in there, is he now the… pic.twitter.com/SsIEmMUodM — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 21, 2025

A supremely satisfying exchange. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

So Farage went to USA and didn’t make it into the rotunda, the funniest thing I’ve ever heard, what a grifting twat , so much for him being close to trump, all made up by Deform, all this bollox about being the UK ambassador and he’s as close to trump as I am lol — Robert Butler (@Robert52butler) January 21, 2025

Gosh he’s such a good friend he wasn’t even in the same room. — Lee (@legalleeh) January 21, 2025

@Nigel_Farage You might as well have watched it in Clacton — Frank (@golfhacker48) January 21, 2025

In a sports bar with Truss, Fox & Braverman, I reckon. — Trevor Archer #BritEUMigrant (@Trevor_GBDE) January 21, 2025

Nigel ( to Reform buddies)- my American friend’s going to give us £100m pounds…! Nigel( to American friends) – . . . well, can I at least have a chair then? No? Nigel (to Reform buddies) – it’s fine . . . didn’t even want a chair anyway . . . — Josephine Hughes (@HughesJose24279) January 21, 2025

Nigel has been played ,he has helped promote Trump in the UK over the years and after serving his purpose has been dumped. — brian (@brainballs) January 21, 2025

So embarassing — FieldM (@FielderMarianne) January 21, 2025

He doesn’t do the laughing talking thing when he’s being cussed. — osman (@dr_okra) January 21, 2025

To conclude.

Farage is such a needy thin-skinned baby isn’t he? https://t.co/Tn24OZr451 — Bob Hudson (@Bob__Hudson) January 21, 2025

Thoughts and prayers …

