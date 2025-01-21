US daily telegraph elon musk inauguration

The Daily Telegraph said Elon Musk did a ‘Roman salute’ and the entire internet begged to differ

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2025

The morning after the inauguration the night before, there was no end of comment about Donald Trump, of course, but the most shocking moment of an unprecedented day turned out to be the entirely unelected Elon Musk.

When he did this.

And there was no shortage of response from people who didn’t take long to decode entirely what that was, and we’ve

rounded up all our favourites here.

But for one particular news source it was nothing of the sort, it was in fact … a ‘Roman salute’.

And the entire internet – well, maybe not the entire internet but a very large part of it – all said the same thing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

