The Daily Telegraph said Elon Musk did a ‘Roman salute’ and the entire internet begged to differ

US daily telegraph elon musk inauguration

The morning after the inauguration the night before, there was no end of comment about Donald Trump, of course, but the most shocking moment of an unprecedented day turned out to be the entirely unelected Elon Musk.

When he did this.

And there was no shortage of response from people who didn’t take long to decode entirely what that was, and we’ve

“>rounded up all our favourites here.

But for one particular news source it was nothing of the sort, it was in fact … a ‘Roman salute’.

Elon Musk makes ‘Roman salute’ in speech to Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/f0NPmlRDW7 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 20, 2025

And the entire internet – well, maybe not the entire internet but a very large part of it – all said the same thing.

1.

That’s not a Roman salute.

Although there were both salutes and gestures in ancient Rome, nothing we know is convincing enough to say that ‘the Roman salute’ was a real thing with a specific meaning.

That idea possibly originated in the 18th century.https://t.co/mE9ksCybRJ — Fake History Hunter (@fakehistoryhunt) January 20, 2025

2.

Roman salute? What a lot of excrementa. https://t.co/WWfVOx0QRO — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 20, 2025

3.

4.

You’re SURE that’s the name it’s best known by?

That’s like the Telegraph seeing someone wearing a Swastika and reporting it as, “Their armband bore a symbol of divinity closely associated with Hinduism”. https://t.co/4svWYiDv3X — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) January 20, 2025

5.

6.

If you think that’s a Roman salute then oh boy have I got a boxed shaped perfectly safe electric vehicle to sell you https://t.co/NNphMjXGLS — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) January 20, 2025

7.